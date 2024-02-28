NFL Scouting Combine: LSU QB Jayden Daniels met with Patriots in Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL Scouting Combine is this week in Indianapolis, and it's a great place for teams to do lots of due diligence on the best players available in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Even if prospects aren't participating in drills, teams can still learn a good amount about them through interviews.

"Sometimes guys walk in, they just have a sense about them," Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Wednesday, including NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. "I don't know how to explain it. Swag, I guess? Do the young kids still say swag? They are short interviews, but at the same time, you can gain information as far as the confidence level. You'll watch a little bit of film, as far as the knowledge of the game. You can learn a lot about them."

🔊 Next Pats: Why Jayden Daniels should be the third QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is projected to be a top-three pick in most expert mock drafts. The Patriots really need a quarterback and could take one with the No. 3 overall pick.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Patriots were among the teams that talked with Daniels at the Combine.

Daniels, similar to the other top-tier quarterbacks in the 2024 class -- USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye -- is not throwing in front of scouts and coaches at the Combine this week.

The LSU quarterback was not high on many 2024 draft boards at this time last year, but he rocketed up the rankings with a fantastic season in Baton Rouge. He completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also made an impact on the ground, rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.