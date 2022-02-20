The NFL will return to an in-person Scouting Combine this year, but it remains to be seen how many players will show up and how many will actually participate.

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects Saturday that it will restrict combine participants to “secured Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for their protection.”

Further, the memo threatens to disqualify and send home any prospect who violates the policy.

The announcement of the bubble environment comes 10 days before the start of the week-long combine. It has left agents “unhappy with the unilateral work conditions imposed,” and many now are “mobilizing,” according to a source.

The strict rules, which include fewer days, reduced testing, customized meals and single-room accommodations, are intended to “improve the overall player experience and protect the players from a health and safety standpoint,” according to the memo.

Players are allowed access to one medical support person (e.g. a trainer) during the combine. The individual is required to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, be symptom-free and wear a face covering while working with a prospect.

Face coverings are recommended, but not required, for prospects and others attending the combine.

The NFL Scouting Combine invited 324 prospects to Indianapolis.

NFL Scouting Combine informs draft prospects of bubble environment originally appeared on Pro Football Talk