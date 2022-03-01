NFL Scouting Combine Best Bets









With the NFL Scouting Combine fast approaching, the betting markets surrounding the event have started to drop. The individual player markets just opened domestically last night and have shifted wildly as sharps attacked the mispriced 40-yard dash times props. Almost across the board, the times posted were way too low and led to a flurry of tickets getting punched on Overs until the markets finally started to balance out. Here are a few plays based on current individual and position-only lines that I feel still have value.

Fastest Defensive Back:

When capping the fastest position 40-yard dash time combine prop, markets currently have the cornerback position as the comfortable favorite at -110, while wide receiver checks in second at +175. Laying the -110 is understandable when you factor in three of top four times in the last two combines were run by corners, while in 2018 cornerbacks posted the top three times in the entire field. The two times when wide receivers recorded the top 40-times, John Ross’s all-time 4.22 in 2017 and Henry Ruggs’ 4.27 in 2019, the two players in question were world-class level runners.

The point is, DB is the most speed-prolific position for props purposes (Couldn’t help the alliteration with my P words) and this year’s class is a four man race to determine the top sprinter. UTSA CB Tariq Woolen is a long, 6’4/205-pounder who is known more for his athletic bonafides than collegiate production, as he earned a disappointing 59.5 defensive grade in 2021 from PFF. A 2021 Freaks lister, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman said Woolen “has broad jumped 11'5" and run a laser-timed 4.34 40. He topped out at 23.33 MPH on the GPS and his flying 10-yard time is .90 seconds.” While a laser-timed 4.34 is a strong 40-time by any measure, it is not lofty enough for me to back Woolen as the current favorite, checking in at +175 on PointsBet

Michigan blue-chip safety Daxton Hill allegedly ran a 4.3 at one of The Opening regional camps, but then followed it up with a 4.4 at The Opening Final when the times were more heavily scrutinized. With so much subterfuge regarding these 40-times, my eyebrows go up when I see flat, general times like “4.3 and 4.4”. I jumped when Hill was listed at 4.32 when individual lines dropped on Prize Picks yesterday, and that line has since spiked to 4.35, which is still an exceptional time. I’m still inclined to still bet the over on the individual props market based on Hill’s very good, but not 4.35, play speed and the disparate results on his two reported 40-times. At +400 to have the fastest DB time on PointsBet, I feel like there’s better value out there.

USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart doesn’t have any hard times for us to lean on, just his own anecdotal evidence regarding a particularly eventful 2017 practice session where the Trojan corner apparently broke the 4.3 barrier:

While this self-serving tweet should be viewed with the appropriate skepticism, The Mt. Helix, San Diego product was the fourth rated cornerback in the 2018 class and boasted a 247Sports Speed rating of 10 and a recovery speed rating of 9 while weighing in at 6’2/200, which is the same he’s billed at heading into the combine four years later, so he’s not any bulkier. At +400 on PointsBet, I feel like Taylor-Stuart is one of the two players i’d toss a wager on.

Baylor safety Kalon Barnes got a major profile boost when NFL Draft guru Dan Brugler sent out this tweet touting Barnes’ speed bonafides:

As I started writing this article, Barnes was at +400 and I was ready to tout him as the best value on the board…then right before I hit publish it dropped to +250. It’s a tough line hit, but I still would rather take “The Barnes Burner” than Woolen at their respective prices.

My favorite DB value play is Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. who is way down the board at +2,000. It’s short money for a big return and when Booth Jr. was posted on the individual market last night at 4.38, he still hasn’t moved up. One of the rare times posted under 4.4 that didn’t go up, so the market has him priced as a second-tier option for a third-tier investment on PointsBet.

Individual Market Plays

In addition to the aforementioned Daxton Hill Over, A few individual plays i’m backing are:

Brandon Smith, Penn State - O/U 4.4 Seconds

Another Freak Lister, Smith has been touted as running a 4.38 while weighing a reported 241-pounds. There’s no doubt he’s a speed merchant at the linebacker position, as he shows in this clip running down OSU star wideout Jaxson Smith-Njigba:

However when we’re talking about the list of linebackers in the last five years who have hit 4.4 or better - it’s Isaiah Simmons who posted a blazing 4.39…and that’s it. That’s the list. While Smith is obviously a premium athlete, I simply cannot believe he’s hitting the 4.4 mark considering the lofty number he has to hit in order to cash this bet. I really like the Over here.

Jalen Wydermyer - O/U 4.71 Seconds

Now Wyderymyer is a talented All-SEC caliber TE who possesses enough all-around skill to have a productive NFL career. However a roadrunner Mr. Wydermyer is not. Having watched a lot of him over the years, Wydermyer is simply not an explosive straight line runner. Multiple reports have the Aggie tight end right around the 4.7 mark, however I feel that’s a bullish sentiment given his play speed on tape. Here’s a pretty good example of Wydermyer’s speed, as the Aggies perfectly setup a TE-screen that allows him to run right down the sideline for a significant chunk of yardage.

Watch the DT #95, who i’m guessing runs a 5.3 or so, keep a pretty good pace alongside Wydermyer as the two run down the field. Sure Wydermyer is faster, but not by much, and not enough for me to believe he crosses 4.71. I just don't see it, so i’m going Over on his 4.71 40-yard dash time.