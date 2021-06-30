NFL Scout on Kyle Hamilton: “NFL coordinators are going to love this guy”

Kyle Hamilton may have two years of eligibility left at Notre Dame but he certainly seems ready to take the step to the NFL draft next spring.

In regards to that, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com took a look at Hamilton’s game tape in three 2020 games and offered his scouting views on the Fighting Irish star.

The height/weight/speed combination is impressive, but it’s Hamilton’s instincts that make him a special talent. You can tell he studies tape. There were two plays in the Boston College game where he made flat-footed reads right after the snap and drove on the football, arriving at the spot before the intended target. That kind of thing doesn’t happen unless you’ve done your homework and trust your eyes/instincts. He is always aware of down/distance and he sniffs out screens in a hurry. NFL defensive coordinators are going to love this guy! -Daniel Jeremiah on Kyle Hamilton, June 29, 2021

It’s incredibly early but Hamilton projects to be one of the first non-quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL draft. He could be the first Notre Dame defender to be selected in the top-10 since Todd Lyght in 1991.

