NFL schedule Week 6 Power Rankings

What to watch in Week 6

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened up Week 6 with a rather boring game on Thursday night—that is, boring if you weren’t betting on it. There are a few big game ahead on Sunday, though, including a two great quarterback matchups. Let’s take a look at how the schedule stacks up…

13. Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence vs. Tua Tagovailoa was a far tastier matchup on the college level.

12. Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s see: one team will be 1-5 and the other will be 2-4. How do you say… not interesting? (Not interesting.)

11. Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers

USAT

The Vikings seemingly find ways to lose every week. The Panthers started off hot, but have stumbled the last two weeks. Not exactly a barnburner.

10. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The announcers will have plenty of filler, this being the Raiders’ first game since head coach Jon Gruden resigned amid controversy. On the field, it’s a game of rebuilding momentum: both teams began the year at 3-0 and are now 3-2.

9. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

AP

You know things have changed when the concern is “if the Bengals will have a letdown” against a winless Detroit Lions team. The idea that Cincinnati could be walking to a trap game borders on stunning.

8. Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest issue for the Rams will be if their body clocks adjust to what will feel like a 10 a.m. PT kickoff at MetLife in New Jersey. The Giants are more of an infirmary than a threat to Matthew Stafford, though.

7. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The teams are both below .500, but this carries some more juice because the Kansas City Chiefs were not expected to be in this position and are on the road. Washington has enough firepower on offense to make this exciting.

6. Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A sexy matchup of high-profile teams. Dallas is surging and New England continues to struggle. This is a big game— if the Patriots want to have any hopes to be considered more contender than pretender.

5. Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1000″>

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The intrigue with this game is whether Geno Smith can get the Seahawks back to .500. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Russell Wilson would have been a marquee matchup, of course, but these two teams should make for a good show.

4. Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

USAT

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are fantastic to watch, no matter who they play. And yes, it seems like the Chicago Bears and Packers constantly play each other. That’s what happens when there are a pair of meetings every year since the beginning of time.

3. Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The fact other teams in the AFC East are awful takes away from some of the allure of this contest. But the Bills want to keep winning to maintain playoff positioning— since it is never too early to think of that. The Titans are in need of a win to show they are the stuff, as opposed to Derrick Henry and a a lot of fluff.

2. Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This was an unexpectedly strong matchup heading into Week 6, a battle between former is Heisman winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Now, the Cardinals are without coach Kliff Kingsbury and others due to COVID issues. The Browns counter by losing Nick Chubb (calf). Which team can adjust the most? Should be an interesting one.

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The best of Week 6! Hard to believe this is an early kick. It has a late window—SNF or MNF—all over it. But I guess the schedule makers can’t be expected to get everything slotted where it should be. Make sure to keep your eyes on Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson. Expect a pinball machine result.

1

1