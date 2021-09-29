NFL schedule Week 4 Power Rankings

The best is obvious, the rest are not

Tom Brady returns to Foxborough—which is a gimme at No. 1, though it is far from the best matchup on Week 4 of the NFL schedule. What looks enticing and what looks like you want to look away from the game?

16. Detroit Lions (0-3) at Chicago Bears (1-2)

The biggest interest about this game happened off the field with the Chicago Bears signing a deal to buy Arlington Park. It will probably be years before this matchup is intriguing.

15. Houston Texans (1-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-1)

This game has a spread of 17 points. It would be a blowout of incredible proportions…until you realize the Bills could get caught looking ahead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

14. Indianapolis Colts (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)

This game had so much potential before the season. Now, you are looking at the possibility of both teams being 1-3 or the Colts falling to 0-4.

13. New York Giants (0-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The Saints return home, which will be emotional for the team and fans. The Giants are broke, busted, and disgusted. Jameis Winston would have to throw in an all-time stinker for the Saints to fall against Big Blue.

12. Tennessee Titans (2-1) at New York Jets (0-3)

The other awful team that calls MetLife home will likely match the Giants’ 0-4 start. Derrick Henry could go for 200 yards. This has the potential to be lopsided.

11. Washington Football Team (1-2) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

A dull matchup if there ever was one, but someone has to come out of Sunday’s game 2-2. Oh, yeah: the only team either has beaten this season is … the New York Giants.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

The quarterback matchup between Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow is somewhat interesting. Although, it is hard to believe Jacksonville is going to win on the road, or at home for that matter. The Bengals are looking at being a sneaky 3-1 with a win.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

This one is stunning. Not that Philadelphia is 1-2. That was predictable. No, the surprise is the Chiefs needing to win to get back to .500. Will Josh Gordon debut in red? Andy Reid is back in Philly, too, health permitting.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Ben Roethlisberger ain’t looking like what he used to, so the “all-time QB” matchup with Aaron Rodgers isn’t what was expected. The only caveat is the Steelers did pick up their lone win at Buffalo. So, maybe they will step things up a notch…or four.

7. Cleveland Browns (2-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-2)

The Browns are starting to show their muscle. However, they best be prepared for this trip to Minnesota. The Vikings are coming off a home win against Seattle. Could they take town Super Bowl contenders in back-to-back weeks? They could be 3-0, sure. They could also be 0-3.

6. Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Denver Broncos (3-0)

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head West to face the shocking 3-0 Denver Broncos. Remember: Denver has played absolutely no one, with the three foes thus far sitting a combined 0-9. This will tell us whether Vic Fangio has the Broncos in the right direction or whether they are just better than the worst teams in the league.

5. Carolina Panthers (3-0) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Another team that wasn’t expected to be 3-0 looks for a fourth win. The Panthers are without Christian McCaffrey, so that strips some luster from the game. However, if they go to 4-0, Matt Rhule’s rebuilding process will be viewed as having gone into warp speed.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) at Las Angeles Chargers (2-1)

The AFC West has interesting teams from top to bottom. This Monday night affair is at SoFi. Will Raiders’ fans dominate the crowd there to watch the home-standing Bolts? Don’t be surprised.

3. Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (2-1)

An NFC West matchup that has all sorts of ramifications for Seattle. They do not want to fall to 1-3, which means they would be three games behind the winner of the Arizona-Los Angeles Rams matchup. The 49ers still have to be stinging from their brutal loss to the Packers.

2. Arizona Cardinals (3-0) at Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

In any other week, this would be the matchup in the top slot. However, this is not any other week, and the NFC West combatants take a back seat to the most anticipated regular-season game …

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New England Patriots (1-2)

… Tom Brady returns to New England. You were expecting anything else?

