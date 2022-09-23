How to watch Thursday Night Football during 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s a new era of Thursday Night Football.

After years of jumping around different networks, TNF has found a new permanent home in 2022: Amazon Prime Video. For the first time, a streaming service has a season-long exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL.

Fifteen TNF games throughout the 2022 season will be streamed on Amazon, with the only exceptions being Week 1’s kickoff game and Week 12’s Thanksgiving games. Legendary announcer Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) will call the games all season long.

Here’s the full schedule for Amazon’s debut season of TNF, with all games beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET:

Week 2, Sept 15: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24

In a duel that went to the final minute, it was Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs that came out victorious over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs scored 17 unanswered points after trailing 17-7 at one point. Kansas City took over and won 27-24.

Week 3, Sept. 22: Browns 29, Steelers 17

It was a typical AFC North rivalry game, with the Browns and Steelers trading punches all night long. With the Browns leading 23-17 on the final play of the game, the Steelers tried to use a trick play to go down the field before fumbling in their own end zone to give Cleveland a 29-17 win.

Week 4, Sept. 29: Dolphins at Bengals

The defending AFC champions will host an aspiring playoff contender in Week 4. The Dolphins-Bengals matchup gives Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, two QBs from the 2020 draft class, a chance to face off in the NFL for the first time.

Week 5, Oct. 6: Colts at Broncos

Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan will make their TNF debuts for their new teams in Week 5. Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver, while Ryan was dealt from Atlanta to Indianapolis.

Week 6, Oct. 13: Commanders at Bears

Week 6 will be the first that showcases NFC teams on Thursday Night Football. Carson Wentz and the Commanders will trek up to Chicago to battle second-year starter Justin Fields and the Bears in primetime.

Week 7, Oct. 20: Saints at Cardinals

Two potential NFC wild card hopefuls will face off in Week 7. The Saints are in their first season since Sean Payton’s retirement, while Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are hoping to shake off last year’s disappointing playoff exit.

Week 8, Oct. 27: Ravens at Buccaneers

Could Week 8 see Tom Brady’s final TNF appearance? The seven-time Super Bowl winner will face the Ravens for the first time since he went from New England to Tampa Bay.

Week 9, Nov. 3: Eagles at Texans

Week 9 pins Eagles wideout A.J. Brown against his old division foe. The former Titans wideout and his new team will head to Houston for the second straight intraconference matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Week 10, Nov. 10: Falcons at Panthers

Going back to divisional matchups, the Falcons will visit the Panthers in Week 10. Atlanta has turned to Marcus Mariota at quarterback, while Carolina will trot out a new QB in Baker Mayfield.

Week 11, Nov. 17: Titans at Packers

The Titans will make a trip to Lambeau Field for the second time in three seasons. The last matchup saw Aaron Rodgers throw four touchdown passes in a blowout victory for the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 of 2020.

Week 13, Dec. 1: Bills at Patriots

The Patriots faced the Bills twice in primetime last season with both games coming in Buffalo. Bill Belichick’s squad won 14-10 on a windy Monday night in Week 13, but Sean McDermott and Co. got the last laugh with a 47-17 thrashing in the wild card round. The Bills will head to Foxboro in 2022 among the top Super Bowl contenders.

Week 14, Dec. 8: Raiders at Rams

In Week 14, the new-look Raiders will challenge the Super Bowl champs in Los Angeles, where the crowd could be largely silver and black. The Davante Adams-Jalen Ramsey matchup will be worth the price of admission.

Week 15, Dec. 15: 49ers at Seahawks

Jimmy G and the 49ers will go up against the rival Seahawks in a late-season NFC West battle. Seattle will look to play spoiler at home with Geno Smith under center.

Week 16, Dec. 22: Jaguars at Jets

The top two picks from the 2021 draft have a chance to square off at the tail end of their sophomore seasons. Trevor Lawrence’s Jags will visit East Rutherford, N.J., looking for a road win against Zach Wilson’s Jets.

Week 17, Dec. 29: Cowboys at Titans

Amazon’s TNF slate wraps up with a fun out-of-conference contest between two 2021 playoff teams. Dallas and Tennessee haven’t played since 2018, when Mariota was under center for the Titans, so there’s not much familiarity between these teams in what should be a solid game.

Stream links for Thursday Night Football

Streams for all 15 Thursday Night Football Games can be found here.