NFL schedule: San Francisco 49ers' 2019 opponents, home and away originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers' snake-bitten 2018 season is over. So, the Faithful really can say, "Wait 'til next year," as Jimmy Garoppolo's knee should be fully healed and a high first-round draft pick will be on the roster.

San Francisco's 2019 opponents were finalized Sunday, as the 2018 NFL regular season ended and the team finished with a 4-12 record.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NFL's schedule rotation has the 49ers facing the four teams from the NFC South and the AFC North, plus their regular three NFC West rivals. The final 2018 standings dictated that the 49ers also will play the Green Bay Packersat home and Washington on the road, as they finished in the same place in their respective divisions as San Francisco did in the NFC West.

The NFL typically announces exact dates for each game in April, so 49ers fans will have to wait until then to start making plans. Until then, here's the full list of 49ers opponents in the 2019 season.

2019 49ers opponents

HOME

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

















AWAY

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington















