NFL Schedule rumors: Eagles vs. Giants could be the pick for Amazon’s Black Friday game

The Eagles vs. Giants is one of the NFL’s most heated rivalries, and the league could look for the NFC East to headline the first-ever Black Friday game on Amazon Prime.

Peter King of Football Morning In America reports that a Jalen Hurts-Daniel Jones matchup is the leader in the clubhouse.

I think, with the schedule due to be announced the second week of May—in other words, next week—this is the column, maybe nine or 10 days out, when I usually have a good feeling about some of the tentpole games. This year, I have no gut feeling about any of them, except maybe the Black Friday game. The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though. [NBC]

For fans, the Midnight start would kick off your holiday shopping and then feast on leftovers as Sean Desai’s revamped defense feasts on Daniel Jones and the new-look Giants.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Grading the Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 NFL draft class What the Eagles can incorporate from Kirby Smart's defensive scheme at Georgia Eagles' GM Howie Roseman is looking to make a statement with his invariant commitment to the trenches Eagles' 2023 NFL draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for all seven selections Eagles invited Nevada RB Toa Taua to the teams rookie minicamp

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire