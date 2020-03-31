During a recent visit to PFT Live, Peter King argued that the schedule for the 2020 season should not be released until after the draft and the league appears to agree with him.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Pash said on a Tuesday conference call that the NFL schedule will be released no later than May 9. The exact date has not been set at this point, but it is likely to be close to that date.

That’s a big switch from past years as the schedule has usually been released a week or so ahead of the draft in April. King cited uncertainty about who will be quarterbacking the Patriots and where Tua Tagovailoa as the kinds of moves that could impact who would fill the prime slots on the schedule.

King also noted the overall uncertainty hanging over the sports world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some or all of those reasons may have contributed to the league’s decision to push things back on the schedule front.

