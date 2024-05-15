When will the NFL schedule be released? What we know and don’t know about Packers’ 2024 docket

At some point this month (seemingly Wednesday, May 15), the NFL will be releasing its schedule for the 2024 season. The league's release of this information hasn't always had much forewarning, but we do have some of the elements already in place.

Here's what we know and don't know about the Packers schedule, with more updates at our live NFL schedule blog Wednesday:

The Packers will travel to Brazil to face the Eagles in the first NFL game on South American soil.

The Green Bay Packers will open the season in Brazil against Philadelphia

Week 1 of the season is spoken for; the Packers will travel to São Paulo, Brazil, to face Philadelphia in the first game played in South America.

The game will take place Friday, Sept. 6, one day after the league's first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 5, to be hosted by the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

That leaves 16 more games in the schedule.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs onto the field to face the Buffalo Bills in the home opener at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford.

Aaron Rodgers will open on Monday Night Football again

The New York Jets will open on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9, three days after the Packers play their first game. Rodgers, the former Packers great, opened last year on Monday night when he tore his Achilles on the first series and was lost for the season.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt high-steps after recovering a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers will have nine home games this year for the first time

The Brazil game will count as a road game, so the Packers will, for the first time, host nine games at Lambeau Field this season.

The NFL introduced a 17-game schedule beginning in 2021, and the AFC teams were given the “extra” home game that first season, so the Packers played eight home games and nine road games. The NFC gets rights to the additional home game in even years, but in 2022, the Packers spent their “extra” game in London against the Giants before having nine road games again last year.

It's part of the package in which, while the league gives teams the extra home game every-other-year, the NFL can turn those games into international showcases. Teams still are essentially promised only eight home games each season (though they can volunteer to play additional home games overseas). The NFC, by virtue of having the extra game this year, will be the host team for any games held overseas in 2024.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Karl Brooks.

Which teams will the Packers play in 2024?

We know all the teams that will be on the schedule, and we even know if the opponents will play Green Bay at Lambeau Field or away. We just don't know the order yet.

Obviously, the Packers will play three home games and three road games against divisional foes (Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota). Here are the rest:

The Miami Dolphins will visit Green Bay this season.

How do we know the Packers will play those teams?

The opponents get configured using these precepts; the schedule includes:

Each divisional opponent both home and away. Obviously.

All four teams in another division within the conference. This year, the NFC West is paired with the NFC North, a cycle that repeats every three years.

All four teams in another division outside the conference. This year, the AFC South is paired with the NFC North, a cycle that repeats every four years.

Two games from the other NFC divisions against teams that had the same place-finish in the league standings last year. The Packers took second in the NFC North last year, so they face the second-place finisher in the NFC South (Saints) and NFC East (Eagles). They're already playing the NFC West, so that doesn't apply here; it's the two divisions the North isn't already playing. Likewise, the first-place Lions will face the first-place teams in those divisions (Buccaneers and Cowboys) and the third-place Vikings will face the third-place finishers (Falcons and Giants).

One game from another AFC division against a team that had the same place-finish in the league standings last year. The NFC North is matched with the AFC East for this one, so the Packers get the Dolphins. The divisional matchup cycles every four years.

When will the Packers have a bye this year?

We'll find that out when we find out the rest of the schedule. Last year, Green Bay was off Week 6.

Do we know how many prime time games the Packers will have this year?

We'll find that out when we find out the rest of the schedule. Last year, the Packers played two games on Thursday (one on Thursday night football and again on Thanksgiving during the day, both against Detroit), two Monday night games (against Las Vegas and the New York Giants) and two Sunday night games (against Kansas City and Minnesota). Green Bay's divisional-round playoff game against San Francisco also aired in prime time.

The NFL will have a doubleheader of games slated for Christmas this year, even though that holiday falls on a Wednesday.

How tough is the Packers schedule in 2024?

This is often a silly exercise because we can't really gauge how teams will play using the previous year's records, but the Packers would have the toughest schedule in the NFC using that metric.

The Packers' 2024 opponents had a winning percentage of .526, outranked only by AFC teams Cleveland (.547), Baltimore (.536) and Pittsburgh (.533).

You might wonder how the Lions (.509) rank below the Packers, since the Lions are ostensibly facing tougher opponents as the first-place finisher in the division last year. This comes down to the NFC North part of the schedule; the Lions can't play themselves, so they get two games against a 9-win Packers team while the Packers get two games against a 12-win Lions team. That's where the biggest difference crops up, and top-two finishers in the NFC South and AFC East both had the same record last year, so the strength of those opponents is considered the same.

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

What are the best games on the Packers schedule?

The battles in the division are always choice matchups, but perhaps the other biggest battles on the docket include a playoff rematch with San Francisco (12-5 last year and a Super Bowl qualifier) and a home game against the ascendant Houston Texans (10-7 last year).

More: Three takeaways from Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich’s post-draft news conference

When is the full schedule getting announced?

Teams were informed that the official release will take place May 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said high-profile games will leak out throughout the day prior to the 7 p.m. CT schedule show on the NFL Network.

