NFL schedule release videos: Ranking how every team revealed their 2023 slate

In the NFL, there are winners and losers, and that includes social media teams.

What began as the league simply announcing the full schedule has turned into the Super Bowl for the creative content teams of every NFL franchise with the annual schedule release, trying to reveal their week-by-week opponent while trying to put a fun, creative twist in the announcement. As a result, some teams go viral with their videos, while others are labeled as duds. Like the season, it's a fight to have the best schedule release in the league.

There were several AI and social media type of videos, but the best of the best got creative and funny. Here's which teams are worth winning a Lombardi trophy in social media, and which ones fell flat:

Every year, we ask players to record messages about game themes and opponents.



This year, we made them up... with the help of our coaches. pic.twitter.com/qQbFLAcbLj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 11, 2023

Not a schedule release, but still was a solid prank.

They were better off just using a photo.

A 49ers rap with some quality bars, but was corny overall.

H-Town, it's gonna be a party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023

Nothing special, and showing the opponents out of order is confusing.

It made sense to use the highest-paid player in NFL history in the schedule release, but wasn’t any different from any other hype video.

AI was a popular pick, but using it as a skit shows why AI isn’t the best option to use in life. Shoutout to Bucco Bruce.

Rainbolt’s ability to guess locations in quick time makes him a true internet legend, but not exciting for a schedule release.

We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023

Tons of cameos from Las Vegas and Raider Nation, but took too long revealing any dates. A lot of paper was used.

Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲



Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

A spin on all the technology we use, but didn’t generate much excitement.

It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️



The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY



📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pXQzgMP9ps — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023

The old school infomercial brought nostalgia.

Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

Patriots legends together in one home made for a nice tribute, but wait until the end.

Get your popcorn ready. 🍿



Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023

Simple and to the point with its movie references.

“Yellowstone” is one of the best shows on TV, and while the drama and a mix of comedy was there, this felt like it dragged.

Shows how AI can be fun but also create nightmare fuel. The Aaron Rodgers dig was solid.

Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023

A clean use of social media that was direct, and including the Bengals own release made a great release-ception.

Everyone loves dogs, so this wins the cutest release.

The players can act, but long snapper JJ Jansen stole the show.

A hilarious mukbang that’ll have you starving.

A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023

Tik Tok videos were a popular theme, and the Rams hit all the trends.

Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true.



📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023

The Bills sure got some wild dreams, but they were hilarious in living them up.

Playing on the NFL being scripted was clever, and everyone involved was a natural on camera.

The Bears using “The Bear,” which is based in Chicago? It was too easy for them.

The MTV-style video was a hilarious take of the league being scripted.

122 days until Week 1



Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023

A great tour of the Vikings' facility with a drone that was crisp with transitions.

ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR — New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023

Nothing tests team chemistry like an escape room, and the Giants did a solid job working together to unlock the schedule.

14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains



This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023

Cartoon wrestling means shenanigans, and The Miz and Nathan Segura delivered fantastic digs on commentary.

A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.



📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

The Steelers “Dodgeball”-style on how to make a release was able to make fun of nearly every team's past and current videos, well done.

Using AI for fake conversations while gaming are the funniest versions of AI, and the Lions nailed it while throwing tons of shade.

✨ Let the party planning commence ✨



Conference room, five minutes.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023

Peyton Manning and “The Office” are American classics, and it was the mashup we needed.

The Falcons got the best of the best on Tik Tok and it was entertaining from start to finish.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Each guess got funnier and makes you appreciate those that don’t know football.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

Lightning does strike twice. The anime style had too many references to summarize, and the Chargers' social media team cannot miss.

