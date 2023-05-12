NFL schedule release videos: Ranking how every team revealed their 2023 slate
In the NFL, there are winners and losers, and that includes social media teams.
What began as the league simply announcing the full schedule has turned into the Super Bowl for the creative content teams of every NFL franchise with the annual schedule release, trying to reveal their week-by-week opponent while trying to put a fun, creative twist in the announcement. As a result, some teams go viral with their videos, while others are labeled as duds. Like the season, it's a fight to have the best schedule release in the league.
MORE: Complete 2023 NFL schedule
THE AARON RODGERS EFFECT: Jets set for roaring return to prime time on 2023 NFL schedule
There were several AI and social media type of videos, but the best of the best got creative and funny. Here's which teams are worth winning a Lombardi trophy in social media, and which ones fell flat:
32. Seattle Seahawks
Every year, we ask players to record messages about game themes and opponents.
This year, we made them up... with the help of our coaches. pic.twitter.com/qQbFLAcbLj
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 11, 2023
Not a schedule release, but still was a solid prank.
31. Arizona Cardinals
wait for it... pic.twitter.com/EUOQiADL3w
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 12, 2023
They were better off just using a photo.
30. San Francisco 49ers
Schedule on LOCK 🔒@dalocksmith | @Ticketmaster#FTTB pic.twitter.com/gPdAaKGhVB
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 12, 2023
A 49ers rap with some quality bars, but was corny overall.
29. Houston Texans
H-Town, it's gonna be a party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023
Nothing special, and showing the opponents out of order is confusing.
28. Baltimore Ravens
"The journey begins now." @Lj_era8 @SeatGeek | 📺: NFL Net, NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CXRFZYs1Ka
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023
It made sense to use the highest-paid player in NFL history in the schedule release, but wasn’t any different from any other hype video.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We couldn’t decide how to release our 2023 schedule, so @TristanWirfs78 and @KoKieft asked AI.@Ticketmaster | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8CflVT9WFh
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2023
AI was a popular pick, but using it as a skit shows why AI isn’t the best option to use in life. Shoutout to Bucco Bruce.
26. New York Jets
we'll take it @georainbolt pic.twitter.com/oOaszXKzma
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023
Rainbolt’s ability to guess locations in quick time makes him a true internet legend, but not exciting for a schedule release.
25. Las Vegas Raiders
We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023
Tons of cameos from Las Vegas and Raider Nation, but took too long revealing any dates. A lot of paper was used.
24. Cincinnati Bengals
Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲
Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023
A spin on all the technology we use, but didn’t generate much excitement.
23. Green Bay Packers
It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️
The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY
📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pXQzgMP9ps
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023
The old school infomercial brought nostalgia.
BEST BETS: These 7 online sportsbooks and sports betting sites stand above the rest
22. New England Patriots
Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023
Patriots legends together in one home made for a nice tribute, but wait until the end.
21. Miami Dolphins
Get your popcorn ready. 🍿
Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023
Simple and to the point with its movie references.
20. Dallas Cowboys
One man’s script is another man’s schedule.@Yellowstone 🤝 #DallasCowboys football.
Everybody wants to see what happens next season. 🤠🏈
Get @SeatGeek single-game 🎟️s now: https://t.co/XHlhWMoZAP pic.twitter.com/0ZXrtU8jVA
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2023
“Yellowstone” is one of the best shows on TV, and while the drama and a mix of comedy was there, this felt like it dragged.
19. Washington Commanders
Introducing the newest AI software, ChatDMV
🎟 https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/gJEJB6bKnp
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
Shows how AI can be fun but also create nightmare fuel. The Aaron Rodgers dig was solid.
18. Kansas City Chiefs
Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023
A clean use of social media that was direct, and including the Bengals own release made a great release-ception.
17. Philadelphia Eagles
Team dog Reggie 🤝 Dawg Mentality@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wKS4HkAYNP
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2023
Everyone loves dogs, so this wins the cutest release.
16. Carolina Panthers
That's showbiz baby 🎭 pic.twitter.com/ddga84X7BG
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2023
The players can act, but long snapper JJ Jansen stole the show.
15. Indianapolis Colts
Bon Appétit. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/HZYbf9jScz
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023
A hilarious mukbang that’ll have you starving.
14. Los Angeles Rams
A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023
Tik Tok videos were a popular theme, and the Rams hit all the trends.
13. Buffalo Bills
Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true.
📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023
The Bills sure got some wild dreams, but they were hilarious in living them up.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 Schedule Release
You can’t write this stuff... or can you?@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UKDuwtpfBB
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
Playing on the NFL being scripted was clever, and everyone involved was a natural on camera.
MORE: Patriots owner Robert Kraft announces Tom Brady will attend team's home opener in 2023
11. Chicago Bears
Schedule release? Yes, Chef. pic.twitter.com/y967k2402T
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023
The Bears using “The Bear,” which is based in Chicago? It was too easy for them.
10. New Orleans Saints
The Script is in... 👀#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/K8rBH5hu97
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2023
The MTV-style video was a hilarious take of the league being scripted.
9. Minnesota Vikings
122 days until Week 1
Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023
A great tour of the Vikings' facility with a drone that was crisp with transitions.
8. New York Giants
ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023
Nothing tests team chemistry like an escape room, and the Giants did a solid job working together to unlock the schedule.
7. Cleveland Browns
14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains
This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
Cartoon wrestling means shenanigans, and The Miz and Nathan Segura delivered fantastic digs on commentary.
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.
📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023
The Steelers “Dodgeball”-style on how to make a release was able to make fun of nearly every team's past and current videos, well done.
5. Detroit Lions
Grab the sticks, it’s time to play! 🎮 🏈 @ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/1VsJ5XY83h
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2023
Using AI for fake conversations while gaming are the funniest versions of AI, and the Lions nailed it while throwing tons of shade.
4. Denver Broncos
✨ Let the party planning commence ✨
Conference room, five minutes.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023
Peyton Manning and “The Office” are American classics, and it was the mashup we needed.
3. Atlanta Falcons
*sees @NFL Schedule is out*
*opens up TikTok*
https://t.co/RoSneTBTGv pic.twitter.com/J7GnU25AGA
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2023
The Falcons got the best of the best on Tik Tok and it was entertaining from start to finish.
2. Tennessee Titans
We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
Each guess got funnier and makes you appreciate those that don’t know football.
1. Los Angeles Chargers
should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023
Lightning does strike twice. The anime style had too many references to summarize, and the Chargers' social media team cannot miss.
Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL schedule release videos: What teams had the best, worst reveals?