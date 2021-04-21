NFL schedule release: Seahawks schedule to be unveiled May 12

NBCSNW Staff
·1 min read
NFL schedule release planned for May 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL has announced it will release the full 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12.

All 32 team schedules, including the Seattle Seahawks, will be released during the NFL Network's "Schedule Release '21" show which is set to begin 8 p.m. ET.

The complete schedule will feature all regular season games, sites and start time.

The 2021 NFL season will be the first of its kind, featuring 17 regular-season games and three preseason games.

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division in the 2020 season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

