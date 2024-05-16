NFL schedule release: Raiders play just one primetime game in 2024

The NFL schedule is out. And the schedule-makers apparently don’t think national TV audiences will have much interest in watching the Raiders this season, because the Raiders got just one primetime matchup.

That game will be on Monday Night Football. It will be Week 15 on Dec 16 at Allegiant against the Falcons.

For comparison, the Raiders had five primetime games last season. They had three primetime games the season prior.

They will have matchup with the Chiefs on Black Friday, but it will air on Amazon Prime at noon Pacific, so not primetime.

All other games are either at 1:05, 1:25, or 10am.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire