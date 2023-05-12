NFL schedule release: Raiders land 5 prime time games
You can expect to see a lot of the Raiders on national television this season. At least five times to be exact. That’s how many times the Raiders will be featured in prime time this season. These are those matchups:
All times are Pacific
Week 3 vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday Night Football
September 24, 5:20 pm
After starting the season with consecutive road games at Denver and Buffalo, the Raiders finally get their home opener against the classic rival Steelers on Sunday Night.
Week 5 vs Green Bay Packers
Monday Night Football
October 9, 5:15 pm
New Packers QB Jordan Love comes to Las Vegas to face his old teammate Davante Adams.
Week 8 at Detroit Lions
Monday Night Football
October 30, 5:15 pm
Raiders travel to the Motor City to face a resurgent Lions team that finished last season on an 8-2 run.
Week 10 vs New York Jets
Sunday Night Football
Nov 12, 5:20 pm
Aaron Rodgers leads a Jets team that already had one of the league’s top defenses. He also gets to watch his former top receiver Davante Adams catch passes from Jimmy Garoppolo in Silver & Black.
Week 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers
Thursday Night Football
December 14, 5:15 pm
Hopefully with both teams still having something to play for, we get to see the always exciting late season matchup between the Raiders and Bolts.