NFL schedule release: Raiders land 5 prime time games

You can expect to see a lot of the Raiders on national television this season. At least five times to be exact. That’s how many times the Raiders will be featured in prime time this season. These are those matchups:

All times are Pacific

Week 3 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday Night Football

September 24, 5:20 pm

After starting the season with consecutive road games at Denver and Buffalo, the Raiders finally get their home opener against the classic rival Steelers on Sunday Night.

Week 5 vs Green Bay Packers

Monday Night Football

October 9, 5:15 pm

New Packers QB Jordan Love comes to Las Vegas to face his old teammate Davante Adams.

Week 8 at Detroit Lions

Monday Night Football

October 30, 5:15 pm

Raiders travel to the Motor City to face a resurgent Lions team that finished last season on an 8-2 run.

Week 10 vs New York Jets

Sunday Night Football

Nov 12, 5:20 pm

Aaron Rodgers leads a Jets team that already had one of the league’s top defenses. He also gets to watch his former top receiver Davante Adams catch passes from Jimmy Garoppolo in Silver & Black.

Week 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday Night Football

December 14, 5:15 pm

Hopefully with both teams still having something to play for, we get to see the always exciting late season matchup between the Raiders and Bolts.

