Before the NFL schedule release, let's look at a mock Washington 2021 schedule

NFL Schedule Release: 2021 mock Washington Football schedule

Washington Football Team Insider JP Finlay gives a silly, possibly dumb, guess at what the 2021 schedule will look like.

Make no mistake: Kevin Sheehan is the godfather of Washington Football Team mock schedules. He's been doing it for years and it's a wildly fun radio segment.

But that doesn't mean it only has to be his radio segment. Let's give our best guesses - some educated - at the Washington Football Team's 2021 schedule in advance of the official NFL Schedule Release Wednesday night.

Week 1 - Sept. 12th - @ New York Giants- Expect the season to begin with a division game, but after two straight years of opening against the Eagles, this time it shifts to the Giants. Dallas won't be an option because the Cowboys will be playing in the NFL season opener Thursday night spectacular against the Bucs.

Week 2 - Sept. 19th - Los Angeles Chargers - There will be a run of non-division games, and after opening on the road, Washington gets their home opener against Justin Herbert. There will be much talk of which player should have been the 2020 second overall pick, Herbert or Chase Young, prepare for that now.

Week 3 - Sept. 27th - @ Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football- Washington will get some national TV love this season after no primetime games in 2020. Expect the Raiders on Monday Night, but the TV powers that be will want them early in case their season unravels before December.

Week 4 - Oct. 3rd - Seattle Seahawks -Seems like whenever Russell Wilson and the Seahawks play against Washington it's cold and dreary. In early October, the weather could be nice, and maybe Washington can beat Pete Carroll's squad, even on a short week.

Week 5 - Oct. 10th - New Orleans Saints- With some major travel coming up Washington gets to play back-to-back home games. It will be weird seeing the Saints without Drew Brees.

Week 6 - Oct. 17th - @ Dallas Cowboys- It's time for another division game, and this will be a 4:25 p.m. national game for Fox. Washington goes to Dallas early this year because the Cowboys will be coming to FedEx Field for a December primetime game.

Week 7 - Oct. 24th - Philadelphia Eagles - Washington played three division games in four weeks in 2020 and this will be a similar run of games. And they definitely need a home game before their biggest travel of 2021.

Week 8 - Oct. 31st - @ Atlanta Falcons in London- When Washington last played a game in London, it came on October 30, 2016. That marked Week 8 on the NFL calendar, and multiple sources said how much WFT team owner Dan Snyder loved the experience but wouldn't want to give up the revenue of losing a home game to play overseas. Well, it's Week 8 again, and Washington has an opponent with a London game on their home schedule. Thus, Snyder's team gets the London experience without losing any gate revenue. It makes a lot of sense, and weird things happen on Halloween. Lightning might just strike twice.

Week 9 - Bye Washington had a Week 8 bye last year, and considering the NFL schedule increased by one game, bumping the Burgundy and Gold bye back by one week seems logical.

Week 10 - Nov. 14th - @ Philadelphia Eagles- In 2020, Washington played division foe New York Giants twice in four weeks with a bye jammed in the middle. Same thing happens this year, only it's the Eagles.

Week 11 - Nov. 21st - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - The much-awaited Wild Card rematch will bring the Super Bowl champs back to FedEx Field, and maybe a chance for Chase Young to exact some level of revenge on Tom Brady. Or at least get the sack he badly wanted in 2020.

Week 12 - Nov. 28th - @ Buffalo Bills - For the first time ever the NFL is instituting a 17-game schedule, and the Bills are Washington's 17th game. How did that happen? Every NFC East faces off against their corresponding AFC East team this season, and all of the AFC East teams will host these games. That means 2020 division winner Buffalo will host 2020 division winner Washington, and it will be a major challenge. Also the first of three possible snow games on Ron Rivera's calendar.

Week 13 - Dec. 5th - Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football - Washington played the Cowboys for the second time last season in Week 12, and the game also fell on Thanksgiving. Washington has played on Thanksgiving four of the last five years, and three of those games have been in Dallas. This year, Washington gets to stay home for Thanksgiving and host the Cowboys on America's biggest stage for Sunday Night Football a week later. In 2022, however, expect Washington to again be spending Turkey Day at Jerry World.

Week 14 - Dec. 12th - @ Denver Broncos- Another possible snow game and the start of a tough two-game road trip.

Week 15 - Dec. 19th - @ Green Bay Packers- Snow lovers will enjoy this mock schedule. And by late December, who knows what player will be throwing passes for Green Bay.

Week 16 - Dec. 26th - Kansas City Chiefs - This schedule isn't easy folks, and with three games remaining, the Chiefs won't be resting anybody either. The good news is plenty of people could be dressed like Santa in the stands at FedEx Field.

Week 17 - Jan. 2nd - @ Carolina Panthers - Ron Rivera makes his return to Charlotte, and while he will be two years removed from coaching the Panthers, odds are the trip will still be emotional for the Washington coach. These two teams met in the penultimate game of the 2020 season as well.

Week 18 - Jan. 9th - New York Giants- In 2020, Washington opened its season with the Eagles at home and closed the season in Philly while playing the Giants twice within a month of the middle of the year. In 2021, the roles reverse. Washington will open on the road in New York and finish the year hosting the Giants in the season's final game. This has happened plenty in the last decade, and the results have not been pretty for Washington. This offers a chance to change that.

Notes - This is a tough schedule, but it's more to do with the opponents than the travel log. The NFL works hard to avoid any one team playing road games in three straight weeks, and this schedule accomplishes that. Plus, Washington would only finish with one short week in this schedule, and while it's on the road in Vegas, it would be followed by consecutive home games. One more thing - there's been some confusion that because the NFL added a 17th game that game will take place in Week 17. That isn't necessarily the case, and did not prove to be so in this mock.