NFL schedule release coming Wednesday: Who do the Detroit Lions play in 2024

The next domino in the NFL offseason calendar has arrived: the 2024 schedule release.

The Detroit Lions have known which teams they will face since the 2023 regular season ended in January, but the dates and order will be announced during the NFL's full schedule unveiling Wednesday.

The Lions will have a proverbial target on the back of their freshly designed uniforms in 2024 after cruising to their first division victory in 30 years and a playoff run to the NFC championship game. Detroit met the lofty expectations placed on them last offseason for 2023 and comfortably cleared the bar, meaning the sky is the limit for 2024.

On paper though, the road looks to be tougher as head coach Dan Campbell said will be the case after the heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a step away from the Super Bowl. The 2024 schedule will feature eight games against seven teams that made the playoffs last season, including rematches against all three playoff opponents in the same venue as the playoff run.

The schedule will also feature the usual six games against the NFC North, which looks to be one of the strongest divisions in football after Caleb Williams landed with the Chicago Bears and J.J. McCarthy ended up with the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL schedule release date, time, TV channel

Date: Wednesday, May 15.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2.

Lions 2024 opponents

As part of the NFL's rotating schedule formula, the Lions play home-and-away games against their three division opponents — the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings — and face every team in the NFC West and AFC South. To finish off the 17-game slate, Detroit has crossover games against first-place teams from the NFC East (Cowboys), NFC South (Buccaneers) and AFC East (Bills) next season.

Sam LaPorta (87) walks on stage during the Detroit Lions' new uniform reveal event inside Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

All NFC teams will have nine home games and eight road games in 2024. The Lions will lose one of their home games for one of the NFL's five scheduled games in international cities this season.

Here's a look at the opponents on the Lions' schedule.

Detroit Lions 2024 home opponents

*Indicates 2023 playoff team

Detroit Lions 2024 away opponents

*Indicates 2023 playoff team

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL schedule release: Who do the Detroit Lions play in 2024