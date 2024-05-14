NFL schedule release: Bengals will renew rivalry with Chiefs in Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will renew their rivalry early in the 2024 season.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL schedule release, the league has revealed some of the season’s biggest matchups.

One of those happens to be the league’s hottest new rivalry — and the latest iteration will occur in Week 2.

Per the announcement, the Bengals will visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15 with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

While it’s not technically a primetime game, that late-afternoon slot often functions as one given the lack of games there.

What’s interesting, beyond the two contenders linking up early, is what this might mean for the rest of the Bengals’ schedule in terms of primetime games and late-season showdowns.

This is the entire list of teams the Bengals will face next season. Those Chiefs play the Ravens in Week 1.

