NFL schedule release: Bengals avoid international game in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals noted last month that the organization was bracing for an international game soon.

But it won’t be in 2024.

Ahead of the full NFL schedule release, the league peeled back the proverbial curtain on all of the international games this season and the Bengals simply aren’t there.

The Bengals were a candidate to play in Munich, Germany on the 2024 schedule, but the Carolina Panthers will instead “host” the New York Giants in that slot.

Of course, the Bengals missing now doesn’t impact future chances to go international — given the attraction that Joe Burrow and Co. are and their status as contenders, it’s probably going to happen sooner than later.

As of this writing, the only confirmed game for the Bengals is a Week 2 trip to Kansas City to play the Chiefs, though we do know the entire slate of opponents they will face.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire