NFL schedule release: When will 2024 slate of games be revealed for all 32 teams?

After months of waiting, there’s only one week until all 32 NFL teams, fans and league experts will find out the official 2024 regular season schedule.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that NFL teams were informed on Tuesday that the regular-season schedule is expected to be released next Wednesday, May 15th.

NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024

The Bengals, Ravens, and Rams highlight the Eagles’ 2024 opponents list, and we already know that Philadelphia will open up in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.

Philadelphia previously had one of the more difficult schedules over the past two years, but 2024 will see the Eagles among the top ten easiest schedules based on win-loss percentages from last year.

