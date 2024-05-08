NFL schedule release: When will 2024 slate of games be revealed for Ravens?

After months of waiting, there’s only one week until all 32 NFL teams, fans, and league experts will find out the official 2024 regular season schedule.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that NFL teams were informed on Tuesday that the regular-season schedule is expected to be released next Wednesday, May 15th.

NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024

The Chiefs, Cowboys, and Eagles highlight the Ravens’ 2024 opponents list, and we already know that Philadelphia will open up in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.

Baltimore could be among the teams in line to face Kansas City on opening night.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire