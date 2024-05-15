NFL schedule release 2024: International opponents, kickoff times confirmed

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 on Peacock. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI

May 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the first of five confirmed NFL international series matchups, the league announced Wednesday.

The Packers-Eagles game will be held at Corinthians Arena and stream on Peacock. Four other 2024 international series games will air on NFL Network. Three will be held in London, while another is contested in Munich.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will battle the Minnesota Vikings at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Chicago Bears will face Trevor Lawrence, the top pick in 2021, and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at the same facility.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Jets at 9:30 a.m. EDT Oct. 13 in London. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

The Jaguars will then host the New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers will host the New York Giants in the final international series matchup. That game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena, the home of German Bundesliga soccer club Bayern Munich.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Chicago Bears will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 in London. File Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI

Full NFL schedules will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. Several other 2024 regular-season matchups were revealed earlier this off-season, including announcements made Tuesday.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense and launch the NFL season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in Kansas City, Mo. The Eagles will battle the Packers the next day in the second game of the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Jets on Sept. 9 in the two other announced Week 1 matchups.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12 in the first Week 2 matchup. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 15 in another high-profile Week 2 matchup.

The four other international series matchups were the only other games to be officially revealed by the NFL as of Wednesday morning.