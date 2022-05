2022 NFL schedule release: Week-by-week

The NFL schedule for 2022 was formally announced on Thursday evening as the league publicized the slate for its 102nd season. Below you'll find the schedule for Weeks 1-18.

Week 1

Thursday night (Sept. 8): Bills at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday (Sept. 11): Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Sept. 12): Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 2

Thursday Night Football (Sept. 15): Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Sept. 18): Panthers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Dolphins at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jets at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Commanders at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Falcons at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Cardinals at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Texans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Sept. 19): Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Week 3

Thursday Night Football (Sept. 22): Steelers at Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Sept. 25): Ravens at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Bengals at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Texans at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Chiefs at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Falcons at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Sunday Night Football: 49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Sept. 26): Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 4

Thursday Night Football (Sept. 29): Dolphins at Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Oct. 2): Vikings at Saints (London), 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

Bears at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Bills at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Browns at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Chargers at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jets at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Seahawks at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Oct. 3): Rams at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 5

Thursday Night Football (Oct. 6): Colts at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Oct. 9): Giants at Packers (London), 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Lions at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Seahawks at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football: Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Oct. 10): Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 6

Thursday Night Football (Oct. 13): Commanders at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Oct. 16): Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Vikings at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Patriots at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jets at Packers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Bills at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Oct. 17): Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 7

Thursday Night Football (Oct. 20): Saints at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Oct. 23): Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Lions at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Packers at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Giants at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Texans at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football: Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Oct. 24): Bears at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 8

Thursday Night Football (Oct. 27): Ravens at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Oct. 30): Broncos at Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Bears at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Dolphins at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Titans at Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Commanders at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Sunday Night Football: Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Oct. 31): Bengals at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 9

Thursday Night Football (Nov. 3): Eagles at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Nov. 6): Bills at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Panthers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Raiders at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Vikings at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Rams at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Nov. 7): Ravens at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 10

Thursday Night Football (Nov. 10): Falcons at Panthers, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Nov. 13): Seahawks at Buccaneers (Munich), 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

Broncos at Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Browns at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Texans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Vikings at Bills, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Saints at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football: Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Nov. 14): Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 11

Thursday Night Football (Nov. 17): Titans at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Nov. 20): Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Panthers at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Browns at Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Lions at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Rams at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Commanders at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Raiders at Denver, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Nov. 21): 49ers at Cardinals (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 12

Thursday (Nov. 24 - Thanksgiving): Bills at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Giants at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Patriots at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday (Nov. 27): Falcons at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Bears at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Texans at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Buccaneers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Chargers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Rams at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Saints at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football: Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Nov. 28): Steelers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 13

Thursday Night Football (Dec. 1): Bills at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Dec. 4): Browns at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jets at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Dolphins at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Chiefs at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Dec. 5): Saints at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 14

Thursday Night Football (Dec. 8): 49ers at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Sunday (Dec. 11): Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Texans at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Dolphins at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Panthers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Dec. 12): Patriots at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 15

Thursday Night Football (Dec. 15): Jaguars at Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Saturday (Dec. 17): TBD (Three of the Sunday games listed TBD below will be played Saturday)

Sunday (Dec. 18): Falcons at Saints, TBD

Ravens at Browns, TBD

Colts at Vikings, TBD

Dolphins at Bills, TBD

Giants at Commanders, TBD

Lions at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Chiefs at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Cardinals at Denver, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Titans at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Patriots at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Dec. 19): Rams at Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 16

Thursday Night Football (Dec. 22): Cowboys at Titans, 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Saturday (Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve): Bills at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Falcons at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Bengals at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Lions at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Saints at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Giants at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Commanders at, 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday (Dec. 25 - Christmas Day): Packers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Broncos at Rams, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Dec. 26): Chargers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 17

Thursday Night Football (Dec. 29): Cowboys at Titans, 8:20 p.m. Amazon Prime

Sunday (Jan. 1 - New Years Day): Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cardinals at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Denver at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Steelers at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

49ers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football: Rams at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Night Football (Jan. 2): Bills at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 18

Saturday (Jan. 7): TBD (Two games below will be played Saturday)

Sunday (Jan. 8): Cardinals at, 49ers, TBD

Ravens at Bengals, TBD

Panthers at Saints, TBD

Browns at Steelers, TBD

Cowboys at Commanders, TBD

Lions at Packers, TBD

Texans at Colts, TBD

Chiefs at Raiders, TBD

Chargers at Denver, TBD

Rams at Seahawks, TBD

Vikings at Bears, TBD

Patriots at Bills, TBD

Giants at Eagles, TBD

Jets at Dolphins, TBD

Buccaneers at Falcons, TBD

Titans at Jaguars, TBD

Sunday Night Football: TBD