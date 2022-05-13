NFL schedule release: 10 of the most intriguing matchups of the 2022 season

After a gradual and somewhat suspenseful trickle of game releases all week, the NFL on Thursday finally unveiled its full slate of matchups for the 2022 season.

Teams have known for some time whom they will face for the coming year. However, the order and times remained unknown. The NFL has some real treats in store, such as Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes (GOAT vs. Baby GOAT) in Tampa and Mike McCarthy's Cowboys heading to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Here’s a rundown of 10 of the most intriguing matchups to look forward to this coming season.

Week 1

Buffalo Bills at L. A. Rams: The NFL schedule-makers chose a pair of heavyweights to kick off the season. The Los Angeles Rams begin their title defense run with a home game against one of the early favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl: Buffalo. Big-name showdowns abound. Matthew Stafford in a duel with Josh Allen. Cooper Kupp exchanging fireworks with Stefon Diggs. Two vaunted defenses ready to bring the pain. We’ll learn whether the Rams are able to pick up right where they left off. And this game will serve as a measuring stick for the Bills, who hope this is finally the year they get over the hump.

Week 2

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: After an offseason devoted to upgrading the defense, the Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, who have revamped both on defense and at wide receiver as they try to maintain their command of the AFC West, which they have won for six consecutive seasons. Expect a shootout between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Last season, Mahomes carved up the Chargers defense for 670 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in two meetings, which the teams split with each road team winning. Herbert, meanwhile, passed for 517 yards, six touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for another.

NFL SCHEDULE: Complete week-by-week schedule for 2022 NFL regular season

HELLO AGAIN: New Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson returning to Seattle for Week 1 game

Story continues

NFL OPENER: Buffalo Bills at Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams will kick off NFL's 2022 season

Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: It’s a rematch of Super Bowl 55 as Mahomes and Co. return to the scene of their 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs. The GOAT and quarterback occasionally described as the Baby GOAT will face off one more (final?) time. Could this serve as a preview for Super Bowl 57?

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes hugged at midfield after the Bucs beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have ranked among the most impactful quarterbacks in the league since they arrived on the scene in 2018 (Allen as the seventh overall pick, Jackson as the 32nd). The Bills and Ravens have been knocking on the door since turning the reins over to their young quarterbacks, but each squad is still waiting to get over the hump. This certainly looks like a budding rivalry. Jackson and the Ravens own a 2-0 regular-season record against Buffalo. However, Allen and Co. turned the tables during the 2020-21 postseason, eliminating the Ravens in the divisional round.

Week 5

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos: Management of each of these teams viewed themselves as championship contenders with one missing piece: difference-making quarterbacks. So this offseason, the Colts scrapped the Carson Wentz experiment and traded for Matt Ryan. The Broncos swung a deal for Russell Wilson. Now, with veteran signal-callers surrounded by talented weapons on offense, and imposing defenses, the Broncos and Colts will find out if they’re as good as they believe they can be.

Week 8

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Could this represent the season debut for Deshaun Watson? It’s still unknown when Roger Goodell will rule whether the new Browns QB must serve a suspension for his off-field issues, but many within the league believe if so, this could be around the time that Watson gets back on the field. Whether it’s a few weeks earlier, or Week 8, a matchup between these longtime AFC North rivals, featuring two of the most dynamic young passers in Cincy's Joe Burrow and Watson, certainly falls in the must-see TV category. It will also carry significant implications within the division.

Week 10

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returns to the place he called home for 13 seasons and where he won a Super Bowl to cap the 2010 season. The post-McCarthy era in Green Bay is off to a strong start. Since Matt LaFleur replaced McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers has been rejuvenated, winning back-to-back MVP honors, and the Packers have gone 39-10 while reaching the NFC championship twice before falling in the divisional round last season.

Week 11

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: As the league reaches the heart of the season and teams begin jockeying for position, this should represent a pivotal NFC West meeting between a pair of rivals and 2021 wild-card teams. It’ll be interesting to see whether Trey Lance is able to pull a Mahomes and take the league by storm after a year on the bench. If so, a shootout between Lance and Kyler Murray should not disappoint.

Week 13

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: As mentioned previously, uncertainty hangs over the Cleveland Browns and QB Deshaun Watson. However, at this point of the season, Watson has a good chance of being back on the field, which means he will return to Houston, where he spent the first five years of his career before his frustration with ownership and management led him to force his way out of town.

Week 16

Denver Broncos at L.A. Rams: Another potential Super Bowl preview, Wilson leads the Broncos against an opponent he knows well, having faced the Rams twice a year for his entire career. The Sean McVay-led Rams have been a thorn in Wilson's side. Since 2017, he and the Seahawks mustered a 3-8 record against their division rivals, including a playoff loss in 2020. Will a change of scenery and new supporting cast finally position Wilson for success against L.A.?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL schedule: 10 most intriguing matchups of the 2022 season