NFL schedule rankings: Week 4

Hard to believe

(USAT)

The schedule is buzzing by at a crazy pace. After this week’s games, virtually a quarter of the NFL season will be done.

16. Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

(David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

This could be high-scoring, and expect the Lions to put up big offensive numbers and allow plenty of yards. That’s not a reason to shill this as interesting.

15. Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Will the Panthers create a winning streak? What coach will be on the hot seat more after a loss here, Matt Rhule or Kliff Kingsbury? They both should be on the front burner.

14. Chicago Bears at New York Giants

(Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports)

It is scary to think that one of these teams will be 3-1 after this week. If there was a game that deserved to end in a tie, this might be it.

13. Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chargers are decimated by injuries and that doesn’t include Justin Herbert’s fractured rib cartilage. The Texans are, um, dull.

12. Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

(Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Do yourself a favor and sleep in rather than wake up for this game in London.

11. Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Has any quarterback not lost a start and then been benched when the starter returns? Cooper Rush looks to continue his roll with the Cowboys.

10. New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

(Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports)

Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers better hope they don’t hear more “Kenny Pickett” chants while at home against Gang Green.

9. Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Josh McDaniels goes up against the team that fired him years ago for being an awful head coach. Is history repeating itself?

8. Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Nick Chubb returns to the state where he starred as a Georgia Bulldog. This is actually a matchup of the Nos. 1 and 3 rushing leaders in the NFL. Chubb vs. Cordarrelle Patterson.

Story continues

7. New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

(Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports)

Brian Hoyer vs Aaron Rodgers. This will be the second start of Hoyer’s career as a Patriot. By the way, if you are wondering, Hoyer is younger than Rodgers. (He just seems ancient.)

6. Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

An NFC West barnburner on Monday Night Football. Neither team has been in incredible fashion, so it bears watching how this plays out.

5. Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

(USAT)

What fan base will be screaming more after this game, the Indianapolis Colts’ or the Tennessee Titans’?

4. Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Will the Jaguars continue to soar against “Fly, Eagles, Fly”?

3. Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Joe Burrow is quite the intriguing matchup, especially with the speedy Dolphins receivers.

2. Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson. Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

1. Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Here’s hoping Hurricane Ian doesn’t scuttle Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady. The last time these two met in Raymond James Stadium, the stakes were a bit higher.

Story originally appeared on List Wire