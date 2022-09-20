NFL schedule rankings for Week 3

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers ... and the rest of the games

(USAT)

It isn’t difficult to figure out the hottest game on the Week 3 slate: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

What else is cooking in the third week of the NFL season? Let’s take a look…

16. Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

If you have something else to do during this game, do it. No one cares about Lovie Smith facing a team he once coached.

15. Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

This game is, um, for the birds.

14. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The battle of disappointing 0-2 teams. The Titans have looked futile while Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are finding ways to lose.

13. Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

(Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports)

Did anyone think the Jets would come into this game with a better record than the team that represented the AFC in the last Super Bowl?

12. Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

We will be inundated with how these teams are rivals and don’t like each other. There’s history and that is about it.

11. San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Russell Wilson. This isn’t an NFC West matchup; now it is a duel between teams from the NFC West and AFC West. Things do not look sweet or in order in Denver.

10. New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

The Saints look to extend the losing streak of Matt Rhule and the Panthers. How long will the Carolina front office go with a coach who isn’t delivering any wins?

9. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Is the Colts’ season on the line against Kansas City? Hardly, because the AFC South is awful. However, starting 0-3 isn’t going to do anything for those who want to believe in Matt Ryan.

8. Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Story continues

(Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lions are fun, fun, fun. The Vikings are coming off a short week in which Kirk Cousins looked dismal. Expect there to be tons of points and big plays in this one.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

(Bob Self/Florida Times-Union)

The AFC South leaders head West to face the Chargers. Doug Pederson has improved Jacksonville quickly. Will Justin Herbert be 100% after the shot he took against Kansas City? A better game than it appears.

6. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

(USAT)

The Eagles are the reason this game lands where it does. Suddenly, Jalen Hurts and the Birds have NFL fans wowed. Washington is an ordinary team but figures to be up for a division contest.

5. Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

This game is ratcheted up because both teams are 1-1 and it is an NFC West contest. Neither has wowed anyone in the first two weeks. The Cardinals’ comeback against LV was thrilling but how did they look so bad in the first half?

4. Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

An interesting game as the Ravens are coming off an awful loss at home and the Patriots are fresh from a win on the road. Lamar Jackson will test New England. And is Mac Jones a game-manager or more?

3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

An old-fashioned AFC North battle on Thursday night. A side show to the main event is how much patience will Mike Tomlin have with Mitch Trubisky. Expect a hard-fought contest.

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Undefeated AFC East teams meet in what figures to be a slobberknocker. The Bills’ defense will be challenged by Miami’s speedy receivers. And the Dolphins’ defense will be menaced by Josh Allen & Co.

1. Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(USAT)

The GOAT against the most interesting quarterback (off the field) in the league.

Story originally appeared on List Wire