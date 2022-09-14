NFL Schedule Rankings for Week 2

Second chance

The Detroit Lions are in unfamiliar territory. After being underdogs in 24 straight games, they loom as favorites against the Washington Commanders. Where does that rank among Week 2 NFL games?

16. New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

When the intrigue of a game is whether Mike White replaces Joe Flacco, one might as well call it the mother of all bottom-feeders. By the way, the veteran Flacco has earned himself another start for Gang Green. Lucky him.

15. Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Sorry folks, the Lions being favored isn’t enough to spark excitement. This one figures to be a slog. And that means the matchup nearly lands at the bottom of the rankings.

14. Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

The Giants come in 1-0 and face a Panthers team that should have beaten the Browns. There’s only so much one can hype about this contest, though. Is Saquon Barkley back for real? This still feels like teams not playoff-bound come January.

13. Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

The big picture here is could Russell Wilson start 0-2? Hard to think he will after the way the Texans folded against the Colts in their Week 1 tie.

12. Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Is Seattle ripe for a letdown after its emotional win over the Broncos on Monday night? Short week and off to San Francisco. The Trey Lance watch is not going to stop, so Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay warm.

11. Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Tua against Lamar Jackson as 1-0 teams meet. The Ravens will look to avenge a loss in 2021 to the Fish.

10. Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts once again are stuck in the starting gate. Unreal how this team can not play well in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Jags appeared to be more competitive against Washington. However, they were playing another meek team. This game isn’t that compelling…unless you care if the Colts are 0-1-1 with a loss.

9. Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

The perfect opponent for a Super Bowl champion that was handled big time on its home field in Week 1. The Falcons faltered against the Saints and should continue to tumble against the Rams.

8. New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

This game would have been much higher up the list throughout the years. However, it now feels like teams that will view for wild-card spots — if that — in the long run. Mitch Trubisky against a hurting Mac Jones doesn’t have the wow factor.

7. Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Will Green Bay stumble to an 0-2 start? Will the Bears somehow pull another upset? Unlikely. Watch for a rebound big time by Aaron Rodgers.

6. Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Both were handled in Week 1 so something has to give in Las Vegas. Kyler Murray didn’t do much until the game against the Chiefs was well out of hand. Derek Carr showed he still has a connection with Davante Adams. Unfortunately, he also found Chargers with 3 passes. These are quarterbacks who people expect a lot from, and they need to have a huge game against each other in Week 2.

5. Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The scoreboard operator should be busy in this one on Monday night. Look for both offenses to put on a show. Wide receiver talent galore at the Linc.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Todd Bowles and Dennis Allen started fast in their new roles as head coaches. Now they meet in a tense NFC South clash. A good matchup.

3. Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are in deep trouble without Dak Prescott. Does anyone believe in Cooper Rush (outside the Cowboys locker room)? Oh, don’t expect another five-turnover slogfest from Joe Burrow.

2. Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

People believed the Titans have regressed since last season. Tennessee did nothing to calm critics by blowing a lead against the New York Giants. Now, Mike Vrabel’s team has to deliver on the road against the current favorite to win the Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills. Good luck.

1. Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Herbert. Need we say more?

