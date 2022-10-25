Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker replaces injured Breece Hall as Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite
One running back replaces another as the betting favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Jets left wide receiver Elijah Moore on the bench for their 16-9 win over the Broncos in Week Seven, but his absence from the lineup is not expected to continue. Moore was inactive after expressing frustration with his role in Week Six and requesting a trade away from the team. The Jets have said [more]
Take a look at what Bears HC Matt Eberflus had to say to his team after their impressive prime-time victory over the Patriots.
The designed QB runs for Justin Fields provided a spark for this Bears offense in an impressive prime-time win over the Patriots.
Barack Obama Elementary School celebrates 100 years: 'Treat other people the way you want to be treated'
Bill Belichick has issues.
Lions once again waive WR Maurice Alexander after signing him to the active roster over the weekend
Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can...
These are the first formal negotiations since the devastating conflict began nearly two years ago.
James Robinson is a grinding workhorse of a running back and that's not the player Doug Pederson wants in the Jaguars backfield.
Pick the high school athlete of the week for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan areas.
Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an East Memphis shooting.
The #Bills & #Jets do battle in two weeks:
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Tomlin had an out if he was looking for one a week ago. Kenny Pickett was in the concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky had come off the bench and played well in an upset win against Tampa Bay.
Some injury updates from #49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after Sunday's loss to KC.
She played Professor Sprout in the fantasy series.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Here are the winners and losers from the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]