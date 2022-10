NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 8

Field Level Media

A female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the Spurs, Primo or the accuser. Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed to AP that he has been hired by ''a former contractor'' with the Spurs.