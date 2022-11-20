NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

1
CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, Week 10 highlighted by Cowboys at Vikings, Chiefs at Chargers, Jets at Patriots

NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

Results So Far
SU: 64-36-1, ATS: 52-46-3, Point Total: 62-38-1
Week 11 NFL Expert Picks

Thursday, November 17

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

8:15 Prime Video
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 42

Saturday, November 20

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 FOX
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 50

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

1:00 CBS
Prediction:
Line: Buffalo -9, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

1:00 CBS
Line: Philadelphia -8, o/u: 44.5

New York Jets at New England Patriots

1:00 CBS
Line: New England -3, o/u: 38.5

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans

1:00 FOX
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 39

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

1:00 FOX
Line: New York Giants -3, o/u: 46

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 FOX
Line: Baltimore -12, o/u: 43.5

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

1:00 FOX
Line: Washington -2.5, o/u: 40.5

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

4:05 FOX
Line: Denver -2.5, o/u: 41.5

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

4:25 CBS
Line: Dallas -1, o/u: 47.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

4:25 CBS
Line: Cincinnati -5, o/u: 41

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 50

Monday, November 21

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

8:15 ESPN
Line: San Francisco -8, o/u: 43.5

Bye Week: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

CFN Predictions & Game Previews

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories