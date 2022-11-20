NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11
Results So Far
SU: 64-36-1, ATS: 52-46-3, Point Total: 62-38-1
Thursday, November 17
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
8:15 Prime Video
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 42
Saturday, November 20
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
1:00 FOX
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 50
Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
1:00 CBS
Prediction:
Line: Buffalo -9, o/u: 47
Final Score: COMING
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
1:00 CBS
Line: Philadelphia -8, o/u: 44.5
New York Jets at New England Patriots
1:00 CBS
Line: New England -3, o/u: 38.5
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans
1:00 FOX
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 39
Detroit Lions at New York Giants
1:00 FOX
Line: New York Giants -3, o/u: 46
Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
1:00 FOX
Line: Baltimore -12, o/u: 43.5
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
1:00 FOX
Line: Washington -2.5, o/u: 40.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
4:05 FOX
Line: Denver -2.5, o/u: 41.5
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
4:25 CBS
Line: Dallas -1, o/u: 47.5
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
4:25 CBS
Line: Cincinnati -5, o/u: 41
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 50
Monday, November 21
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
8:15 ESPN
Line: San Francisco -8, o/u: 43.5
Bye Week: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
