NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the 2022 season
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the 2022 season
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz [more]
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Oregon loses its place in the College Football Playoff field in this week's bowl projections, opening the door for Clemson to make the field.
The refs blew a call in a big way on Monday night.
Old-guard feminists may not like it, but the new-age NIL revolution has proven an age-old maxim: Sex sells. College athletes are taking advantage.
Tennessee football scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left against Missouri to win 66-24 on Saturday.
Buffalo is following the same script from last season.
After it was reported that the 49ers placed a waiver claim for Jerry Tillery, Kyle Shanahan explained why the team did so.
"We didn't let Georgia beat us twice. I'm not gonna let Washington beat us twice." Dan Lanning is closing the book on Washington and looking ahead to Utah.
The third College Football Playoff rankings release is Tuesday. Among the big potential winners is Tennessee, which is poised to join the top four.
There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL after Monday night.
This no longer looks like a team that can be fixed by simply plugging Watson into a regular-season NFL game for the first time in 23 months. There are too many problems to be solved.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Greg Schiano explains controversial 'victory formation' play-call: 'We are trying to coach a fumble'
Here are our latest predictions on where Big Ten teams will go bowling, including which teams will make the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff. #B1G
A minor update on Ja'Marr Chase.