NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the 2022 season
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
The Browns blew out the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens just days after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The 76ers were docked two draft picks for tampering. The XFL, headed up by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, released its eight team names and logos.
The Chargers have been decimated by injuries, but they are 4-3 and with players returning soon their next three games should set the stage for their season.
2022 NFL trade deadline: 9 targets for the #Bills to consider:
CLEVELAND (AP) For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team - offense, defense special teams. ''It was one of those days where we imposed our will,'' quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.
USA TODAY Sports reacts to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. Follow along!
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Peyton and Eli Manning were back to host the "ManningCast" broadcast of "Monday Night Football" for Browns' 32-13 win over Bengals in Cleveland.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET today, and Yahoo Sports is helping you keep up with all the latest deals.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.
The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. ''We've kind of decided to move on here,'' Napier said Monday. ''I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Former Vols' head coach Jeremy Pruitt provides guarantee for the Tennessee-Georgia game.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
It seems like there are three elite teams with regular season almost halfway over.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
Most NFL fans had never seen this penalty called in a game.