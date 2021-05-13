NFL schedule overreactions: Tom Brady’s return to New England will be tense
SportsPulse: We now know the 'when'. Mackenzie Salmon overreacts to the biggest storylines from the NFL's schedule release.
SportsPulse: We now know the 'when'. Mackenzie Salmon overreacts to the biggest storylines from the NFL's schedule release.
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Tech Tech safety Thomas Leggett, both Leggett and the school announced on Wednesday. Leggett is the younger brother of former New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos tight end Jordan Leggett. Leggett played the last three years at Texas Tech after transferring from Allen Hancock Community [more]
The Heat and Celtics are headed in opposite directions.
Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping alive their slim hopes of trying to avoid the play-in tournament. Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. “It is time to tighten up the screws and get back on track,” said Kuzma, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
"Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.
James has been recovering from a high ankle sprain and last played on May 2. He returned to the lineup on April 30 against the Sacramento Kings after missing 20 games before he was sidelined again after two games.
Kayla Harrison seems to see right through Dana White's recent comments questioning her ability to compete with UFC talent.
Aaron Rodgers still wants out. Where does Blake Bortles fit into that?
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
MODENA, Italy (Reuters) -Australian Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory but one of the main GC favourites Mikel Landa's race is over after a crash-hit climax to stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. Lotto Soudal rider Ewan surged through to beat Italian Giacomo Nizzolo on the line alongside the Adriatic resort of Cattolica with Elia Viviani in third place. Italian Alessandro De Marchi held on to the leader's pink jersey, having taken it on Tuesday.
Alexander Gustafsson appears poised to make another run at UFC prominence.
Many coaches and players don't feel that the NCAA and organizers even tried to make the University Club course in Baton Rouge playable for them this week.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Urban Meyer said coaches raved about Tim Tebow's ball skills.
Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.
This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.