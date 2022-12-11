NFL schedule: Network and broadcast information for Week 14 Sunday, including Giants vs. Eagles, 49ers vs. Bucs

The NFL's Week 14 Sunday slate is thankfully the last of the season to feature byes (for a whopping six teams at that) but is but still has some compelling matchups, including the 10-2 Vikings entering Detroit as an underdog.

The the 1 p.m. ET wave, most of the country will see the NFC East-leading Eagles visit the Giants on FOX, while on CBS the Jets visiting the Bills will be seen in NFL markets without a game of their own in the window. The Buccaneers and Tom Brady visiting his boyhood team in the 49ers will be FOX's main offering in the late window, while CBS' lone game will be the Chiefs visiting the Broncos.

Sunday's early window

Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates

Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates

Vikings (10-2) at Lions (5-7), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates

Browns (5-7) at Bengals (8-4), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates

Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates

Texans (1-10-1) at Cowboys (9-3), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live updates

Jaguars (4-8) at Titans (7-5), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live updates

Sunday's late window

Chiefs (9-3) at Broncos (3-9), 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5), 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers (6-6) at 49ers (8-4), 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football

Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Bye weeks: Bears (3-10), Commanders (7-5-1), Colts (4-8-1), Falcons (5-8), Packers (5-8), Saints (4-9).