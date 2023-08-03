NFL schedule makers have a Taylor Swift-sized hurdle for Saints’ 2024 season

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

Buckle up: the Caesars Superdome will host one of the world’s most popular musicians in the middle of the New Orleans Saints’ 2024 season, with Taylor Swift announcing that her “The Eras Tour” has been extended with 15 more appearances in North America next year. That includes a three-night stop in New Orleans on Oct. 25-27, where as many as 83,000 fans have maxed out the Caesars Superdome’s capacity.

For context, between those dates this year the Saints are coming off a Thursday night game (versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19) and preparing for a road trip (against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 29), so it would actually fit in nicely. The NFL schedule makers will have to keep that in mind when plotting out the middle stretch of the Saints’ 2024 slate.

We aren’t exaggerating when saying this will be a major test for the logistics of the Caesars Superdome staff as well as New Orleans’ hospitality industry. Swift’s latest tour has crashed the online retailer Ticketmaster and sold out other NFL venues like State Farm Stadium in Arizona (seating 63,400), Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (65,000), and AT&T Stadium in Dallas (80,000) — but all of those arenas played host during the NFL offseason, with Swift touring overseas in the fall and winter.

A record-breaking 210,607 attendees were listed at the Cowboys’ three-day stop, and New Orleans will host a similar crowd next year in the middle of football season. This won’t have much of an impact on the Saints as a football team, and everyone working the venue has experienced events on a similar scale before (Beyoncé set the record with 45,000 tickets sold to her New Orleans performance back in 2016) but it’s going to be a major challenge for fans hoping to visit New Orleans in traveling, finding lodging, and enjoying everything the Crescent City has to offer.

