NFL schedule makers gave Bills a key advantage

The 2022 NFL schedule has some good news for the Bills.

Buffalo has a +13-day net rest differential on its 2022 schedule, according to Seth Walder of ESPN. That’s the most favorable rest differential in the NFL.

In other words, over the course of the full season, the Bills will be better-rested than their opponents by a cumulative 13 days.

That starts in Week Two, because the Bills play the Thursday night opener against the Rams in Week One. When the Bills host the Titans in Week Two, they’ll have a three-day rest advantage over a Tennessee team that plays on Sunday in Week One.

It also includes the Bills’ Week Eight home game against the Packers. The Bills are on their bye in Week Seven, while the Packers play in Week Seven, so the Bills will have seven more days of rest than the Packers when the two teams meet.

The 2022 NFL schedule does not have the Bills playing any opponents who are coming off their bye weeks.

And in Week 14, the Bills will have three more days of rest than the Jets, because the Bills will be coming off a Thursday night game while the Jets will be coming off a Sunday game.

The Bills were already among the Super Bowl favorites this season. The schedule does nothing but assist the Bills’ championship hopes.

