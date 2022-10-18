Steelers announce trio of practice squad moves
The Steelers shuffled the practice squad roster on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will practice on Wednesday and will play next Sunday night against Miami if he clears the NFL's concussion protocol. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will have “no restrictions” in practice this week and the plan is to stick with Pickett if he's available rather than turn to backup Mitch Trubisky, who played well in relief of Pickett in a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay last week.
Taulia Tagovailoa appears to have avoided a major injury after he was carted off the field last weekend at Indiana. Maryland coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday the standout quarterback reaggravated a previous sprain in his knee and that an MRI last weekend showed no further structural damage from when he was initially injured last month. “A huge sense of relief, obviously,” Locksley said.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played through a hamstring injury in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Chargers and he’s headed for tests on Tuesday to find out what impact it will have on his availability. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Wilson will have an MRI on the hamstring on Tuesday. Wilson said after [more]
From Nathaniel Hackett’s first game as the Broncos’ head coach, when their last chance at a comeback win ended with a missed 64-yard field goal attempt, he has faced scrutiny about kicking when he should go for it. That scrutiny isn’t going away. In fact, the Broncos have ended more drives with kicks than any [more]
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon had three carries for eight yards in the first quarter on Monday night and then was taken out of the game for reasons he said he doesn’t understand. Gordon told Bridget Condon after the game that no one on the Broncos’ coaching staff explained to him why he was benched. [more]