Steelers announce trio of practice squad moves

Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will practice on Wednesday and will play next Sunday night against Miami if he clears the NFL's concussion protocol. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will have “no restrictions” in practice this week and the plan is to stick with Pickett if he's available rather than turn to backup Mitch Trubisky, who played well in relief of Pickett in a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay last week.