NFL schedule leak: Bears to finish against Packers at Green Bay

Report: Bears to close season against Packers at Lambeau originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are going to finish their season at Lambeau Field with a date against the Packers, per Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman.

That game will provide a bookend to the year, since Schneidman reports the Bears and Packers will also start the season together. That will give fans a chance to see how each Justin Fields and Jordan Love have progressed over the course of the year.

Fans, coaches and NFL experts alike are bullish on Fields’ opportunity to take a big step forward in his development this season. Ryan Poles has invested in the offensive line by signing Nate Davis and drafting Darnell Wright. He also made a blockbuster trade to acquire DJ Moore, giving Fields a legit WR1.

RELATED: Bears to play more in primetime than expected, per NFL VP

No one really knows how Love will play, since he rode the bench behind Aaron Rodgers from 2020-2022. Love has had up and down moments in his extremely limited play over the past three seasons.

The last time the Bears played a Packers quarterback other than Aaron Rodgers things went great for the guys in navy and orangeー until Rodgers returned to bail out the Pack. It was Week 1 of the 2018 season and Rodgers had to be carted off the field in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury. DeShone Kizer came in to relieve Rodgers and struggled. Kizer completed just 4-7 passes for 55 yards. He also threw a pick-six to Khalil Mack, and lost another fumble on a Mack strip sack. The Bears defense dominated and had a 20-0 lead in the third quarter. But Rodgers was cleared to return to the game and threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Packers to a 24-23 comeback win.

The Bears will hope they’re able to give Love fits, just like they did with Kizer in 2018. And they’ll feel better knowing there’s no chance of Rodgers saving the day this time.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.