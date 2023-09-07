NFL schedule: Dates, times and London Games in full for 2023 regular season
The NFL is back with the Kansas City Chiefs as the reigning Super Bowl champions and eager to defend their title.
But there are no shortage of contenders to topple Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals among the most-fancied teams ahead of kick-off.
Aaron Rodgers has joined the New York Jets and Sean Payton is back in the league and hoping to lift the struggling Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.
It will also be the first time in 23 seasons that the NFL will not feature Tom Brady, who has now properly retired from the sport. There are 32 teams competing across eight divisions with 17 regular season games per team and 272 games in total across 18 weeks before the playoffs begin.
Here is the full NFL schedule and fixtures and division for the 2023 season:
Week 1
Thursday, September 7
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., NBC
Sunday, September 10
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, September 11
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 2
Thursday, September 14
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, September 17
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, September 18
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Week 3
Thursday, September 21
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, September 24
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fo
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, September 25
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m., ABC
Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week
Thursday, September 28
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, October 1
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m., ESPN+
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 2
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 5
Thursday, October 5
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, October 8
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 9
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6
Thursday, October 12
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, October 15
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 16
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7
Thursday, October 19
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, October 22
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 23
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans
Week 8
Thursday, October 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, October 29
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. CBS
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 30
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 9
Thursday, November 2
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, November 5
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, November 6
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers
Week 10
Thursday, November 9
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday. November 12
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, November 13
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles
Week 11
Thursday, November 16
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, November 19
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, November 20
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Atlanta Falcns, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
Week 12
Thursday, November 23
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Friday, November 24
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, November 26
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, November 27
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 13
Thursday, November 30
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, December 3
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, December 4
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants
Week 14
Thursday, December 7
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, December 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., BS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, December 11
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Bye week: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders
Week 15
Thursday, December 14
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, December 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, December 18
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Games not yet scheduled (Either 12/16 or 12/17)
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, TBD
Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, TBD
Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions, TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, TBD
Week 16
Thursday, December 21
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, December 23
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m., NBC
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., Peacock
Sunday, December 24
Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
Monday, December 25
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Week 17
Thursday, December 28
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, December 30
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Sunday, December 31
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 18
Sunday, January 7 (two games on Saturday, January 6)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, TBD
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, TBD
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, TBD
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, TBD
Kanas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, TBD
New York Jets at New England Patriots, TBD
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, TBD
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, TBD
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, TBD
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, TBD
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, TBD
NFL Divisions
American Football Conference
East
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
North
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
South
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
West
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
National Football Conference
East
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
North
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
South
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
West
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
How to watch in the US
For viewers in the US, the games are on NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more.
How to watch in the UK
Viewers in the UK can catch select games on Sky Sports NFL, their full schedule for the opening round of games is:
But there is also RedZone on Sunday evenings which has a full round of live updates from matches across the country, as most matches take place then.
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs @ 1:20am BST Friday
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers @ 6pm BST Sunday
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers @ 9:25pm BST Sunday
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants @ 1:20am BST Monday
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets @ 1:15am BST Tuesday
Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live from 1 am on Channel 5