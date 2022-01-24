The NFL schedule for championship games, including when the Kansas City Chiefs play
It may take about a week before Kansas City Chiefs fans see their heart rate return to normal.
The Chiefs rallied twice in the final 62 seconds of regulation in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, and then won 42-36 in overtime. That wild, wild victory sent the Chiefs to their fourth straight AFC Championship Game with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
For the second week in a row, the Chiefs will have a chance to avenge a regular-season loss as they’ll face the Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs in December.
The NFL announced when the Chiefs will play the Bengals. Here is the full playoff schedule.
Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 15
At No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 26, No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders 19
At No. 3 Buffalo Bills 47, No. 6 New England Patriots 17
Sunday, Jan. 16
At No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles 15
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 23, at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys 17
No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs 42, No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers 21
Monday, Jan. 17
7:15 p.m.: At No. 4 Los Angeles Rams No. 5 Arizona Cardinals 11
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 22
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 19, at No. 1 Tennessee Titans 16
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 13, at No. 1 Green Bay Packers 10
Sunday, Jan. 23
No. 4 Los Angeles Rams 30, at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27
At No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs 42, No. 3 Buffalo Bills 36, OT
Championship Games
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC Championship Game: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m. on KCTV (Ch. 5)
NFC Championship Game: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 5:40 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)
Super Bowl LVI
Sunday, Feb. 13
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Chiefs or Bengals vs. Rams or 49ers
Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on NBC