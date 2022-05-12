NFL schedule: Bucs host Packers in Week 3 home opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t play a regular-season game at home until Week 3 this year, and when they do, it’ll make up for the wait.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3, as Tampa Bay begins their home slate with a marquee matchup of NFC contenders.

With the GOAT leading the way, Tampa Bay got the best of Rodgers and the Packers twice in 2020, on their way to winning the Super Bowl. After a blowout regular-season win in Tampa, the Bucs upset the Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC title game.

This time around, it could be the last time we ever see Brady and Rodgers face off on the gridiron.

