NFL Schedule: Bucs host Chiefs in Week 4 on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is set to release Thursday night, but some of the bigger matchups have been trickling out in recent days, and now we know when Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” the league announced Thursday morning.

Mahomes got the best of Brady in their first matchup since the GOAT left the New England Patriots for Tampa Bay, but Brady got the last laugh with a dominant win over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl later that year.

This time around, it could be Brady’s last ride before actually retiring, so this showdown might be the last time we get to see these two superstar quarterbacks face off on the same field.

