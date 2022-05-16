NFL Schedule: 3 late season game the Eagles could have flexed to Sunday night

The 2022 NFL schedule has been released and the Eagles landed five prime-time matchups amid a short-term rebuild that sees the organization returning to prominence after returning to the playoffs in 2021.

One reward that comes with playing good football and being relevant late in the season is the opportunity to have a less important matchup switched out in place of a matchup with significant meaning and postseason implications.

The formula was created by the NFL to prevent fans from having to sit through meaningless football late in the season.

During the 2022 season, flexible scheduling for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5–10, Weeks 11–15, and Week 17. In those select flex scheduling weeks, the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change.

In Week 18, two Sat. p.m. and Sun. p.m. games will be announced no later than Jan. 3.

With the Eagles facing five NFC teams in their final five and three within the division, here are the games that could be flexed to prime time.

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 PM

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The Week 13 matchup could see a collision course between two division leaders, and the A.J. Brown dynamic makes this a likely candidate to be flexed lasted in the season. The Jalen Hurts, Ryan Tannehill quarterback battle, along with Treylon Burks playing in Philadelphia amid the drama of the draft night.

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 PM

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles-Saints is always a treat and the 2022 version could hold more meaning as Jalen Hurts is undefeated against New Orleans since entering the NFL.

The Week 17 matchup is scheduled for 1:00 and if both teams are in playoff contention, the game could be a candidate for a 4:25 PM or an 8:15 PM start on Sunday night. The Jalen Hurts, and Jameis Winston dynamic is interesting, along with Kamara-Sanders, and the star power at wide receiver.

Story continues

Week 18: Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 vs. New York Giants, Time TBD

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has their season finale flexed twice over the past two seasons and the matchup against the Giants should be no exception. The rivalry is heated and depending on where the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, and others are in the standings, the finale offers a chance for a sixth primetime performance.

Over/Under: How many games will Eagles win in '22-23?

[pickup_prop id=”24458″>

1

1