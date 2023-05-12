NFL Schedule 2023: Jacksonville to face quarterback gauntlet in upcoming season

The NFL schedule has released and it gave a clearer picture to the road Jacksonville will have to travel this season if they want to build on the success from last year.

Featuring matchups with the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Ravens, 49ers and Browns among others, the Jaguars will have to run a quarterback gauntlet of some of the league's top passers.

With a star quarterback of their own, this season will give Trevor Lawrence a chance to go head to head with the best quarterbacks of the present and future NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence points receiving help finding a fan who asked a question during an NFL Draft watch party Thursday, April 27, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field’s Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected, with the 27th pick, offensive tackle Anton Harrison from Oklahoma. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Here's a look at the players Jacksonville will presumably face this season:

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts - Week 1, Week 6

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball under pressure from South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Cam Smith (9) during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - Week 2 @ TIAA Bank

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gestures while kneeling in the end zone before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans - Week 3, Week 12

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws while being pressured by Notre Dame safety DJ Brown during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - Week 5 in London

Bills quarterback Josh Allen sets to throw during the first quarter against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, 2023.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers - Week 10 @ TIAA Bank

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - Week 13 @ TIAA Bank

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles while warming up before the NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 hands off during the first quarter of a preseason NFL game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - Week 15 @ TIAA Bank

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) and linebacker Josh Allen (41) try to run down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during early fourth quarter action. Offsetting penalties negated the play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 27, 2022. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers - Week 17 @ TIAA Bank

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles against Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

