NFL schedule 2023: Eagles hosting Giants on Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town. So are the Giants.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) at 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

The full NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. but the league is strategically leaking several games, including this holiday matchup between two NFC East rivals.

The Eagles went 14-3 last season on their way to a Super Bowl appearance and beat the Giants twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs. So they beat the Giants three times in a little over a month last season: Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Jan. 21.

After the Giants took down the Vikings in the Wild Card round last season, they ran into the Eagles in the Divisional Round. The Eagles beat them 38-7 to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

But the Giants are coming off a strong 9-7-1 finish under Brian Daboll and look to continue their improvement in 2023. The Eagles’ biggest obstacle in the NFC East is still the Cowboys but the Giants aren’t a pushover anymore either.

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ opponents in 2023:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings, 49ers

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Chiefs, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Buccaneers

