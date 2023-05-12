The NFL's 2023 schedule is finally here.

The season will kick off with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the upstart Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, and Week 1's "Sunday Night Football" game features the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. as well.

The "Monday Night Football" opener showcases Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut at home against AFC power and division rival Buffalo.

Here is the entire 2023 NFL regular season schedule.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the 2023 NFL season opener against the Lions, as well as the Eagles in Week 11 in a Super Bowl rematch. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs will also host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11, and later host the Las Vegas Raiders for a Christmas Day game on Nickelodeon and CBS at 1 p.m. ET. It’ll be the second regular-season game on Nickelodeon after last year’s Christmas game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos.

"Sunday Night Football" has several notable matchups, including in Week 2, when the New England Patriots are expected to welcome Tom Brady back to Foxboro as they take on the Miami Dolphins. In Week 4, Mahomes and Rodgers will face each other for the first time in their careers as the Chiefs visit the Jets, while Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (Week 5) and Eagles at Cowboys (Week 14) also stand out.