NFL schedule 2022: Eagles announce home opener will be Monday Night Football

Eagles announce home opener will be Monday Night Football

The full 2022 NFL schedule won’t be released until later this week, but we know one of their 17 games.

The Eagles on Monday morning announced their home opener will be against the Vikings in Week 2 on Monday night football.

In fact, this will be a Monday Night Football double-header on Sept. 19. The Titans at Bills will be at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The Eagles last faced the Vikings in Week 6 of the 2019 season, a 38-20 loss on the road. They also lost to the Vikings 23-21 in Week 5 of the 2018 season at home. So the Eagles have lost their two regular season games to the Vikings since that 38-7 beatdown in the NFC Championship Game back in the 2017 season.

The fact that the Eagles announced Week 2 as their home opener also means the Eagles will open their 2022 season on the road. The Eagles opened the 2021 season on the road in Atlanta and in 2020 in Washington.

As a reminder, here’s a look at the Eagles’ opponents in 2022:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Vikings, Packers, Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Steelers

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Colts, Texans, Cardinals

