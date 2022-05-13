NFL schedule 2022: A detailed look at the Eagles' 17 matchups

A week-by-week look at the Eagles' 2022 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A game against the coach who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, a game against the quarterback that nearly won the MVP for the Eagles and four prime-time games highlight the Eagles’ 2022 schedule.

Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz both head to the Linc this fall with their new teams, and the Packers, Commanders and Vikings come to town for prime-time games.

The Eagles don’t play a team that had a winning record in 2021 until Week 5, and they face only two 2021 playoff teams before Week 12.

Here’s a detailed week-by-week look at the Eagles’ 2022 schedule:

WEEK 1

Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Lions, Ford Field, Detroit

The Eagles open on the road for the third straight year after losing in Washington in 2020 and winning in Atlanta last year. They’re 11-3 in their last 14 season openers. The Eagles and Lions have met 30 times but never on opening day. The Eagles are 18-16-2 all-time vs. the Lions, including a 44-6 win in Detroit last year that began the Eagles’ 2nd-half turnaround. This will be the Eagles’ fourth trip to Detroit in the last eight years.

WEEK 2

Monday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.

Vikings at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

The Vikings come to Philly for only the fifth time in the last 25 years. The Eagles are 14-15 all-time vs. the Vikings, 10-7 at home and 4-2 at the Linc, including the 38-17 win in the 2017 NFC Championship Game. This will be the Eagles’ first home Monday Night Football game since a 23-17 loss to the Seahawks back in Week 11 of 2020, the Eagles’ first home opener on a Monday night since a 20-12 loss to Washington in 2007 and their first MNF game vs. the Vikings since a 27-16 win Week 2 of 2004.

WEEK 3

Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Commanders, FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

This will be fun. The Eagles face Carson Wentz, their starting quarterback from 2016 through 2020. The Eagles have drafted two quarterbacks in the first round in the last 50 years and both wound up playing for Washington. In 2010, Donovan McNabb faced the Eagles at FedEx, and the Eagles picked him off three times, Michael Vick threw four touchdowns, and the Eagles recorded a historic 59-28 win that set franchise records for points in a game, in a half (45 1H) and tied a record for most points in a regular-season quarter (28 1Q). This will be the Eagles’ 26th visit to FedEx Field, where they’ve won 15 of 25 meetings , including four of the last five. They’ve won more games as FedEx since 1997 than they won in 36 years at RFK Stadium, where the WFT played from 1961 through 1996. The Eagles were 12-21-3 all-time at RFK.

WEEK 4

Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m.

Jaguars at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

First-year Jaguars coach Doug Pederson returns to Philly five years after leading the Eagles to their only Super Bowl championship. This will be only the seventh Eagles-Jaguars game and third at the Linc. The series is tied 3-all, but the Eagles have won the last three, including the last meeting in Philadelphia – 34-17 on opening day 2014 behind Nick Foles’ 322 passing yards and TD passes to Zach Ertz and Jeremy Maclin. Five other former Eagles head coaches coached against the Eagles in Philadelphia: Nick Skorich with the Browns in 1972 (27-17 win) Mike McCormick with the Colts in 1981 (38-13 loss), Marion Campbell with the Falcons in 1988 (27-24 win), Dick Vermeil with the Rams in 1998 (17-14 loss) and Andy Reid with the Chiefs in 2013 and 2021 (26-16 win, 42-30 win).

WEEK 5

Sunday, Oct. 9, 4:25 p.m.

Eagles at Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

The Eagles return to Arizona, where they played every year from 1988, when the Cards moved from St. Louis, through 2002, a year after they left the NFC East. They’re 8-11 all-time in Arizona, including a loss in the 2008 NFC Championship Game and a loss in their most recent trip, 33-26, late in Doug Pederson’s final season. In all, the Eagles have lost five straight in Phoenix, their last win coming by 21-7 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe back in 2001 on two James Thrash touchdown catches and a 94-yard Brian Mitchell kickoff return TD. In all, the Eagles are 56-60-6 vs. the Cards, including a 27-32-2 road mark on the road (in Chicago, Erie, Pa., Minneapolis, St. Louis, Tempe and Glendale).

WEEK 6

Sunday, Oct. 16, 8:20 p.m.

Cowboys at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 home games against the Cowboys going back to 2005, and they’re just 8-11 overall against Dallas at the Linc, although two of those games were meaningless. Dak Prescott has the 3rd-highest passer rating ever by an opposing quarterback in Philadelphia (behind Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers). He’s thrown 145 passes at the Linc and has never thrown an interception. This will be the 30th Eagles-Cowboys game in prime-time, and the 16th year in a row one Eagles-Cowboys game has been on at night.

WEEK 7

Sunday, Oct. 23

--- BYE WEEK ---

WEEK 8

Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles have dominated the Steelers for most of their rivalry going back to 1933 (when the Steelers were known as the Pirates). They’re 48-29-3 overall, 26-8-2 in Philadelphia, 2-0 at the Linc. And get this: The Eagles have won nine straight matchups in Philadelphia going back to 1966. The Steelers’ last win in the eastern half of the state was 20-14 in 1965 at Franklin Field, even though the Eagles outgained the Steelers 388-132. The home team is 15-2 in the last 17 meetings going back to that 1966 game. Whoever starts at quarterback will be the first Steelers QB other than Ben Roethlisberger to start against the Eagles since Kordell Stewart in 2000. The last QB other than Big Ben to beat the Eagles was Neil O’Donnell in 1994.

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 3, 8:20 p.m.

Eagles at Texans, NRG Stadium, Houston

The Texans are one of two current NFL teams that's never beaten the Eagles. The Eagles are 12-0 all-time vs. the Jets and 5-0 against the Texans. In the last meeting, in 2018, the Eagles improved to 6-2 and 16-8 all-time under Chip Kelly with a 31-21 win at the Linc on two Mark Sanchez touchdown passes and 127 rushing yards by LeSean McCoy. In the only previous Eagles-Texans prime-time game, the Eagles won 34-24 at the Linc on a Thursday night in 2010, with former Falcons teammates Mike Vick and Matt Schaub both throwing for over 300 yards.

WEEK 10

Monday, Nov. 14, 8:30 p.m.

Commanders at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

Wentz presumably returns to Philly for the first time with his third team in three years. In his career, Wentz is 22-12-1 at the Linc with 58 touchdowns, 21 interceptions and a 92.8 passer rating. This will be the Washington football team’s 88th game in Philadelphia but its first time as the Commanders. The Eagles have won eight of their last nine vs. Washington, and they’re 4-1 in their last five vs. the Commanders and 11-8 all-time at the Linc. Jalen Hurts had one of the best games of his career last year in the Eagles’ 27-17 win over Washington at the Linc, passing for two TDs and rushing for two more. The Eagles are 11-6 in 17 all-time prime-time matchups vs. Washington. This will be the 14th prime-time meeting in the last 21 years.

WEEK 11

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

The Eagles look for their fourth straight win over the Colts following wins at the Linc in 2010 and 2018 and in Indianapolis in 2014. Last time the Eagles lost to the Colts was Jeff Garcia’s first start as an Eagle in 2006 and the only time the Eagles have played at Lucas Oil. From 1996 through that 2006 game, the Colts blew out the Eagles four times in a row, winning by an average of 40-15. The Eagles have won three straight since. In all, the Eagles are 10-10 vs. the Colts and 4-5 in Indy. The last Colts quarterback other than Peyton Manning to beat the Eagles was Paul Justin in 1996, one of his three career wins. This will be the Eagles' first game against former offensive coordinator Frank Reich and long-time safety Rodney McLeod.

WEEK 12

Sunday, Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m.

Packers at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

A third prime-time start in a four-game span, and the Eagles' fourth night game of the season. The Eagles will try to beat the Packers in Philadelphia for the first time since 2006, when Donovan McNabb threw two touchdown passes to Greg Lewis and ran for two more TDs, Michael Lewis and LaJuan Ramsey picked off Brett Favre, and the Eagles won 31-9. The Packers have won the last three matchups at the Linc, including a 21-16 win in a 2010 wild-card game. Overall, the Eagles are 17-29 vs. Green Bay and 2-7 in the last nine. The Eagles upset the Packers just three years ago on a Thursday night at Lambeau.

WEEK 13

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.

Titans at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles won their first six games against the Titans but have lost five of six since, including games at the Vet in 2000 and at the Linc in 2006 and 2014. In the last meeting, in Nashville in 2018, the Eagles blew a 17-3 3rd-quarter lead and lost to Marcus Mariota in overtime. They also blew a 14-point 3rd-quarter lead against the Titans in Nashville in 2002, losing 27-24 on opening day after leading 24-10.

WEEK 14

Sunday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Giants, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

The Eagles will try to avoid a third straight loss to the Giants at the Meadowlands, something that hasn’t happened since they lost five in a row from 1997 through 2001. In a series that dates back to 1933, the Eagles are 90-88-2 all-time vs. the Giants and 40-50-1 on the road but 8-4 at MetLife. The Eagles are 22-6 in their last 28 games against the Giants going back to 2008. The Eagles have faced the Giants 180 times, more than any other team. They’ve played Washington 176 times.

WEEK 15

Sunday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Bears, Soldier Field

The Eagles-Bears series is an interesting one. From 1933 through 1993, the Eagles won just 4 of 30 games against the Bears (1948, 1961, 1979, 1980). Since 1994, the Eagles are 12-5 vs. the Bears, and they’ve beaten Chicago more since 2013 than they did in the first 61 years of the series. The Eagles lost their first 15 games vs. the Bears in Chicago (or St. Louis, Evanston or Champaign) before finally beating them in 1999, when Doug Pederson had the best game of his career, throwing touchdowns to Dietrich Jells and Luther Broughton as Andy Reid recorded the first road win of his Hall of Fame career. That was the only road win of Pederson’s playing career. He was 1-7 on the road. The Eagles have now won five straight over the Bears and 11 of the last 15. They’re also 7-2 in their last nine at Soldier Field after never winning there from 1933 through 1999.

WEEK 16

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m.

Eagles at Cowboys, AT&T Stadium

The Eagles will try to end four years of frustration and disappointment in North Texas with a Christmas Eve matchup against their biggest rival. The Eagles have lost their last four in Dallas by 7, 27, 20 and 20 points, and the four-game losing streak is the Eagles’ longest in Dallas since a six-game streak from 1992 through 1996. The Eagles’ last win at A&T Stadium was 37-9 during their nine-game winning streak during the 2017 Super Bowl season. The Eagles are 54-72 all-time vs. the Cowboys, 24-41 on the road and 6-8 at AT&T. The Eagles are 10-17 in their last 27 games against the Cowboys, and they haven’t swept them since 2011. The only Eagles quarterbacks to beat the Cowboys twice in a season since the AFL-NFL merger are Randall Cunningham (1988, 1989, 1990), Donovan McNabb (2000, 2001, 2004) and Michael Vick (2011).

WEEK 17

Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m.

Saints at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles have won three straight at the Linc over the Saints since the 2018 wild-card loss. The Eagles are just 4-7 against the Saints since 2006 but 19-15 all-time and 11-4 in Philadelphia. This will be the fifth meeting in the last five years – the Saints won twice in 2018 and the Eagles won in 2019 and 2020. The last quarterback other than Drew Brees to beat the Eagles was Bobby Hebert at the Vet in 1991. Since then, QBs other than Brees are 0-9 vs. the Eagles. A win over the Saints would have extra importance since the Eagles get the Saints’ 2023 pick in the first round, and the worse the Saints’ record is, the better that pick is.

WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 8, or Sunday, Jan. 9

Giants at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

The Giants finish the regular season in Philly, where they’ve lost eight straight to the Eagles. The Giants haven’t beaten the Eagles at the Linc since 2013, Chip Kelly’s first year as head coach. The Eagles are 11-2 at the Linc vs. the Giants, who haven’t swept the Eagles since 2007. This is the fifth time in the last 11 years the Eagles finish the regular season against the Giants but the first time that game is in Philly since 1998.

