NFL schedule 2022: 49ers' opponents, dates, bye week, key matchups

A year ago, the 49ers’ season came down to a dramatic Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Facing a scenario in which a loss would have eliminated them from the postseason, the 49ers rallied from a 17-0 deficit to pull off an overtime victory to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Of course, the Rams avenged that loss with a victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game en route to a Super Bowl title.

The NFL released the regular-season schedule on Thursday, and one of the more striking elements is that the 49ers-Rams series will be completed before the calendar flips to November.

The 49ers face the Rams in Week 4 at Levi’s Stadium in an Oct. 3 matchup on "Monday Night Football." The return game is Week 8 on Sunday, Oct. 30, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Here is a look at the rest of the 49ers’ 2022 schedule:

PRESEASON

Week 1: Green Bay at 49ers, TBA

Week 2: 49ers at Minnesota, TBA

Week 3: 49ers at Houston, Aug. 25, 5 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 -- 49ers at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18 -- Seattle at 49ers, 1:05 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 --49ers at Denver, 5:20 p.m.

Week 4: Monday, Oct. 3 -- L.A. Rams at 49ers, 5:15 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 -- 49ers at Carolina, 1:05 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 -- 49ers at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23 -- Kansas City at 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 -- 49ers at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Week 9 -- Bye

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 -- L.A. Chargers at 49ers, 5:20 p.m.

Week 11: Monday, Nov. 21 -- 49ers vs. Arizona (Mexico City), 5:15 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27 -- New Orleans at 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4 -- Miami at 49ers, 1:05 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 -- Tampa Bay at 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

Week 15: Thursday, Dec. 15 -- 49ers at Seattle, 5:15 p.m.

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 -- Washington at 49ers, 1:05 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1 -- 49ers at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Week 18: Sunday/Sunday, Jan. 7-8 -- Arizona at 49ers, TBA