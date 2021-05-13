NFL schedule 2021: Can Patriots outperform season win total?

Can Patriots outperform 2021 win total with this schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will Year 2 of the post-Tom Brady era end differently than Year 1?

The New England Patriots went 7-9 last season – their worst record since 2000 – and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, while Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in Tampa Bay.

Those results apparently motivated Bill Belichick and the Patriots, who spent like crazy this offseason and spent a first-round draft pick on quarterback Mac Jones.

But expectations still aren't sky-high in New England. Following Wednesday's 2021 NFL schedule release, here's how the Patriots' projected win total stacks up in the AFC East -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Team Win Total Buffalo Bills 10.5 Miami Dolphins 9 New England Patriots 9 New York Jets 6.5

The Patriots' win total is set at nine, tied with the Miami Dolphins for second in the AFC East and tied for 13th in the NFL.

The OVER is the favored bet (-130) right now, which means sports bettors are slightly more confident in New England finishing better than 9-8 in this 17-game season.

Is that confidence well-placed?

ESPN's Mike Clay pegs the Patriots as having the NFL's sixth-easiest schedule this season, but don't be fooled: There are some tough games on the slate. While the return of Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs in Week 4 is the headliner, New England also faces several quality out-of-division opponents in the New Orleans Saints (Week 3), Dallas Cowboys (Week 6), Cleveland Browns (Week 10), Tennessee Titans (Week 12) and Indianapolis Colts (Week 15), to name a few.

The Patriots also have their hands full in the division: Josh Allen and the Bills are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are aiming to build on last year's 10-6 campaign.

Our Nick Goss ran through the Patriots' 2021 schedule with predictions for every game and came out with a 10-7 record for New England. That includes losses to every team listed above except for the Cowboys and Dolphins, so 10 or 11 wins certainly seems within reach for this revamped roster.

Of course, the Patriots' success depends on several factors -- starting at quarterback, where Cam Newton will need to play much better than he did in 2020 if he wants to fend off Jones for the starting job.

But if you're confident New England can finish at least three games above .500, then get your bets in now.